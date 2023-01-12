Police searching for Black Power member after man wounded in Nelson

Black Power member Teina Haddon is wanted in relation to a 'serious incident' that took place in Nelson on December 30.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Black Power gang member Teina Jareau Haddon in relation to a shooting that seriously injured a man in Nelson.

Police confirmed the "serious incident” on December 30 was that involving a man who was left seriously injured at a St Vincent St address with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning said Haddon had a warrant out for his arrest and was considered dangerous.

"We know Teina has associates and links to the Victory Square and Appleby areas of the Nelson/Tasman region, and expect that he may be mobile in the area."

The 33-year-old is of a large, solid build and has distinctive facial tattoos.

Police said Haddon was a Black Power member, and should not be approached.

"We believe Teina can assist our investigation into the incident that left a person seriously injured. While there's no risk to the wider public, it's important that we locate him,” Bruning said.

"Our message to Teina would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately."

Anyone who saw Haddon, or had knowledge of his location, should call police on 111, referencing file number 230102/5696.

Information could also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.