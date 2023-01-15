Firefighter turns to Givealittle to help fund rehab after stroke

Hamish Urquhart is battling to get back into his firefighter uniform after a stroke last year.

A volunteer firefighter has had to turn to Givealittle to help finance his rehabilitation after suffering a stroke – and is determined to get back into uniform.

Hamish Urquhart, a volunteer firefighter in the Rotorua suburb of Ngongotaha for the last eight years, suffered the stroke in October last year when he was just 44.

“I was just lifting a box, a little cough and one of the main arteries in my neck split,” he said.

His friend Anna Nichols, who set up the Givealittle page to help raise funds for Urquhart and wife Kelly, said she hoped the community he had “diligently looked after will be able to help support him now”.

READ MORE:

* Rising rugby league player making progress after suffering near-fatal stroke

* Five kids and a life-changing stroke at 35 - now Jackson Flinn is running a half-marathon

* Auckland mum now able to hold newborn son, one month after stroke

* A decade of Givealittle raises $1.6m to help Manawatū/Whanganui families



Adding to the couple’s financial woes Kelly has had to quit her childcare role to help support her husband.

“This means they are without income completely, and with a teenage son of their own, any little bit we can raise for them will be much needed,” Nichols said.

Hamish said his doctors have told him he is progressing, but he still has some left-sided weakness, and requires a cane to walk.

His balance is also “tricky”, and he has issues with his left eye and fatigue.

He’s determined to get back into uniform however, with Kelly saying his main aim is “to be able to help the community”.

“I’ll definitely be back in the brigade,” he said.

supplied Hamish Urquhart, pictured two years ago at an Auckland event.

Their financial position hasn’t been helped by ACC declining to fund the rehabilitation.

“They won’t accept his claim as an accident,” Kelly said.

According to Stroke Foundation New Zealand chief Jo Lambert, that’s not unusual.

She said ACC doesn’t pay for the majority of people who have suffered a stroke – as many as 9500 people every year.

“[They fund] only if it can be proved it was as a result of an accident or misadventure,” she said.

“An enormous gap for people.”

Lambert also said suffering a stroke at the comparatively young age of 44 is “more common than people think”.

“A stroke can happen to somebody at any age.”

She said they are seeing more and more people in their 30s and 40s suffer strokes, and around three-quarters are a result of a blood clot being released from somewhere in the body which then makes its way to the brain.

supplied Jo Lambert, Chief Executive of the Stroke Foundation NZ, said strokes were the country’s second-biggest killers and the leading cause of adult disability.

She also said strokes are New Zealand’s second-biggest killer, and the leading cause of serious adult disability.

Lambert said between 25-30 per cent of Pākehā will have a stroke under the age of 65, a figure that doubles for Māori, Pasifika and Asians.

“More than 60 per cent will have their stroke under the age of 65.”

There are measures people can take to reduce their risk of a stroke, however.

Lambert said high blood pressure was the leading risk factor, so recommended people get their blood pressure checked once a year.

She also said reducing salt and processed foods, as well as alcohol, cigarettes and stress would help.

At the time of writing the Givealittle page has raised $5910 towards their target of $100,000.