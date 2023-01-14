Christchurch choreographer Corey Baker's career is out of this world

The dancer is working on making the first dance in space and went on a special flight with the European Space Agency to experience weightlessness.

New Zealand choreographer Corey Baker is standing in an aeroplane wearing European Space Agency overalls when gravity disappears.

“Oh, that’s intense,’’ he says. “Oh God. I feel like this is going to be intense.”

Weightlessness kicks in and he floats into the air with wide eyes.

A few seconds later, his dance training takes over. He spins in the air, flexes his body, and then suspends himself perfectly upside down in the air, his body straight.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Christchurch-born Corey Baker, now an internationally recognised choreographer living in the UK, was so overwhelmed by his return to NZ for Christmas, he burst into tears.

As gravity begins to return, Baker scrambles to get the right way up to land on his feet. Then he thuds to the ground in an overjoyed heap. He laughs and whoops as he lies on his back.

Baker’s trip in a special aeroplane that is designed to give astronauts an experience of weightlessness, by soaring and then plunging thousands of feet in a matter of seconds, is part of his mission to choreograph the first dance in space.

But this 25-second flirt with gravity could also be a perfect metaphor for his whirlwind year. There’s the exhilaration, followed by the hard work and the focus, and then the moment when he comes down to earth with a bump.

Supplied Baker with a staff member from the European Space Agency in front the Air Zero G plane.

Last year, he was the chief choreographer for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in England, began training as an astronaut with support from the European Space Agency as part of a project to stage the first dance in space, and started collaborating with film director Tim Burton on a ballet adaptation of a classic movie.

He was even invited to the Queen’s funeral, alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Christchurch choreographer, 32, returned to New Zealand from the UK last month to spend time with his family over Christmas. When he walked out of Auckland Airport, he started crying.

Supplied The giant mechanical bull that was the centrepiece of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

“It was a very challenging year. Incredibly rewarding, but I definitely overdid it,’’ he says.

“I don’t think I have ever thought Auckland airport was beautiful before. That’s how desperate I was for fresh air and beauty.

“I walked out and I actually cried.”

The experience of choreographing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he worked with a cast of 1800 people, a $93 million budget and a giant mechanical bull that captured the world’s imagination when the ceremony was watched by a billion people in July, has left him in need of a break.

“It was pretty tough. It was really fun, but really difficult.

“I had never made a stadium show before. How do you make a stadium show for a billion people?”

Supplied Baker with the giant mechanical bull created for the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The answer was through hard work. Baker had three days off in the six-month run-up to the ceremony. He would regularly work from 6am to 3am the next day, before getting three hours of sleep and doing it all over again. The days were filled with urgent emails, production meetings, and long rehearsals with the professional and volunteer cast of dancers.

“It was absolutely insane. I have never experienced anything like it.”

The ceremony, with its mechanical bull, a water dance inspired by Busby Berkeley and the canals of Birmingham, and dancers flying through the air on wires, was rapturously received.

But, the next day, Baker felt desolate.

“I felt really lonely. I was so used to getting all the texts and emails.

“I woke up and there was nothing to do.

“It was one of the worst days of my life.”

Supplied A sequence in water was inspired by Birmingham’s canals and Busby Berkeley musicals.

The pressure and the workload left him struggling to regain his creative energy.

“It really took a toll on me and I got burnt out.

“When you are operating on adrenaline and that much work and that much pressure, your body changes.

“You become a delivery mechanism rather than a living, breathing artist.”

Baker believes his ambition, creative drive and punishing work ethic comes from his origins as a ballet dancer.

“It is the masochistic idea from ballet. You will stretch further. You will feel the pain.

“That has fuelled my career.”

Baker grew up in Hornby, Christchurch and went to Yaldhurst School and then Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery, where his love of dance was nurtured and he was introduced to ballet.

A teacher saw him tap dancing in the corridor and thought ballet could be a good direction. He went to the International Ballet Academy in Christchurch and was taught by Carl Myers.

Supplied A still from the video of Swan Lake performed in bathtubs that Baker directed remotely during lockdown.

At 15, he wrote letters to a ballet school in Sydney, Australia asking for a scholarship. It would have been impossible to attend the prestigious school without one.

“I grew up really poor and I have been really lucky.”

He was offered a scholarship, so he quit school and left New Zealand to pursue dance.

A few years later, he needed $9500 to join the school on a tour of auditions at dance companies and schools across Europe. He didn’t have the money.

When he told the school’s director, she said she had just got a call that day from a Catholic priest who wanted to financially support male ballet dancers. The priest had once met famous ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, who told him that male dancers never get any support.

The priest paid for Baker to go on the tour, where he secured his first dance contract as an apprentice at a company in Switzerland.

He felt like the universe was guiding him towards dance and, as payback, he had to succeed.

“It was almost as if the universe was saying, ‘I am going to one-up you here, but don’t screw it up.’”

He has never looked back. He moved to the UK in 2008 and started his own choreography company in 2010. He is now an associate artist at the Royal Albert Hall.

Supplied A still from the dance video Baker directed in Antarctica.

He has created striking short dance films, like one filmed in Antarctica and a video he directed during lockdown of Swan Lake performed by dancers around the world in various bathtubs. It went viral and was viewed millions of times online.

Since the success of the Commonwealth Games, Baker has received offers to orchestrate even larger events, but he can’t talk about the details yet.

He is also collaborating with film director Tim Burton, the man behind classic films like Batman, Ed Wood, and Mars Attacks, on plans for a ballet adaptation of a classic film that he can’t yet name publicly.

“It is a really big ballet of a massive classic film. I have wanted to do it since I was 16.

“It is early days, but that is the thing I am most excited about. I want to make the new Nutcracker.”

Supplied Baker in Antarctica, where he filmed a dance video specially choreographed for the icy continent.

Then there is his plan to choreograph the first dance in space.

“There is no exact way to do that yet, but watch this space.”

The development of the idea is being supported by the European Space Agency.

“I have already started my astronaut training.

“I went to ballet school and now I’m getting astronaut training.”

But Baker’s ambition reaches even further into space. He believes his plan would be a perfect fit with the Artemis project, a group venture between Nasa, the European Space Agency and the Canadian space agency that plans to take humanity back to the Moon.

“My aspiration is that we make the first dance on the moon.”