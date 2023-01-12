Person critically hurt in water-related incident at Lake Ruataniwha

Police were called to the lake near Twizel about 3.30pm on Thursday, a spokesperson said. (File photo)

A child is understood to have been critically injured and flown to hospital after a water-related incident at Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.30pm on Thursday.

An eyewitness who was launching his boat on the lake said he heard sirens and then saw emergency services trying to help a young child, and was asked by police to launch from a different causeway.

An ambulance, rapid response unit and doctor were sent to the scene, a St John spokesperson said, and a person was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition by helicopter.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report of a water-related incident and were on the scene.

Tony Ritchie, owner of Lake Ruataniwha Holiday Park & Motels, said he saw a number of emergency services as he returned to the lakeside holiday park from Twizel at about 6.15pm, and heard a helicopter fly over.

He said the lake had been full of afternoon swimmers, as the weather had been good, though not as busy as it had been earlier in the summer.

Lake Ruataniwha, an artificial lake of turquoise water, is a popular holiday destination for families.

It is a shallow lake, making it popular for swimming, and it is also used for canoeing, yachting and windsurfing. Visitors can hire pedal boats and paddle boards, and there is a picnic area where people can park their boats and set up on the grass.

It also hosts the Maadi Cup rowing championships.