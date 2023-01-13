Flash flood survivor to return to the valley that became a lake

Jim Peacock nearly drowned on January 27, 1984, when a monstrous flash flood turned the Grebe Valley into a short-lived lake.

It proved both an ordeal and a life-enhancing experience for the American backpacker, who next month will return to the valley where he struggled and suffered, but survived.

Peacock has written a book - The Adventure of Finding Me in New Zealand - a celebration of self-discovery in which his love for the outdoors and “live life’’ outlook was solidified, rather than undermined, by all he endured.

He had grown up with religious faith “so it’s not like I suddenly became religious’’, but he came to realise with more clarity how precious life was and to feel more spiritually connected to the world around him.

At one stage, swimming through the bush to find high ground, the water closed over him and he underwent the classic near-death experience: “I saw my life pass before my eyes and the white light at the end of the tunnel.’’

In a Southland Times interview a few days later, the solo tramper attributed his survival to more than physical fitness, citing the incredible capacity of the human body to absorb punishment when life is at risk.

The deluge of January 26 and 27 that year resulted in the worst flooding the Southland province has endured since colonisation – more than 5000 people were forced to leave their homes and there were huge losses in livestock and damage to buildings and services.

Supplied Jim Peacock's photo of the Grebe Valley, from the south end looking towards where he would camp at the north end. The valley turned into a lake two days later, January 27, 1984.

In the valley, Peacock had faced his challenges alone, 24km from the nearest person.

He had endured days of cold, drenching rain before a daylight decision to try for the safety of the road above the valley.

Supplied Before the flood: The last photo taken from Jim Peacock's camera of his campsite in the Grebe Valley, before a massive flash flood, January 27, 1984.

After wading through knee-deep water he fell into a hole where it closed over his head but snatching at trees and scrub was able to pull himself to a spot where his boots again touched ground.

After two further dunkings he decided to abandon his pack, and later wedged his fishing rod in a tree.

When he returned soon after the flood it was still there, nearly 3m above ground level.

Swimming as best he could, he would grab at trees, bush and scrub – anything that would help the efforts to reach the bank.

After about an hour, covering roughly 1km, the battered tramper had reached high ground and began an agonisingly painful 22km trek to Borland Lodge, at times ploughing waist-deep through mud as he negotiated seven slips on the track.

He had passed two bivouacs but determined that to stop and rest would be fatal, and by the time he reached the lodge he had battled violent elements for 10 hours.

Glenn Minshall/Stuff Jim Peacock, lived to tell the tale of his survival.

Immediately after his ordeal he had resumed his six-month tramping, fishing and photography tour of New Zealand, and writes of a trip that was “filled with wonderful people I met along the way (and) great tramps”.

The book was put together just a few years ago from his journals, adding the perspectives of an older man to those of the 27-year-old describing his experience at the time.

“I am glad I waited to write this book, because what emerged from the journals through my editing in 2020 and 2021 were the themes that are still important to me today, that I’m not sure I ever noticed before.’’

These included love for the outdoors, encountering new people and cultures, and the importance of trusting your hunches and instincts, honesty, independence, humour and “creating a fun-loving life’’.

Supplied Jim Peacock, soon to return to Grebe Valley where he nearly drowned in 1984

Peacock, who now has a consulting business coaching career counsellors, said he had been wanting to return to New Zealand for years.

He remained an ardent outdoorsman, and planned to return to the Grebe on February 7.

His book has been reviewed as the story of someone jumping into the deep end and figuring out all the details necessary to keep from drowning, both figuratively and practically.

“Before the flood I always thought of life like it was going through a beautiful mountain valley,’’ he said.

“After the flood I’m still walking the same valley, but now realise there’s a trail and we can fall off the trail.’’