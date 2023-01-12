Convoys to guide motorists along cyclone-hit East Coast highway

Photos taken by NZTA between Te Puia to Kopuaroa on SH35 where a convoy is being organised to help locals and supplies get between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay on Friday and Saturday.

People wanting to reach Tokomaru Bay or travel south to Tolaga Bay will be able to join convoys on Friday and Saturday that will be guided along the state highway that has silt up to half a metre thick in some places.

State Highway 35 between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria remains closed to general traffic due to the wild weather brought by Cyclone Hale this week.

But Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has put in place convoys which would operate on Friday and Saturday to help local residents and supplies go between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay.

“The convoys will be guided by a Downer Group vehicle in the front and the back of the convoy,” the transport agency said.

In a statement, NZTA said motorists heading south from Tokomaru Bay should meet at the Four Square area to join a convoy leaving at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm on Friday and Saturday.

Motorists heading north from Tolaga Bay should meet by the rugby grounds, it said. Convoys would be leaving at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.

NZTA/Supplied TairÄwhiti Civil Defence said SH35 would be closed overnight on Thursday and remained covered in silt, which in some places was half a metre high.

“Motorists are asked to please adhere to the designated times – public outside of these hours will not be able to return in either direction.”

NZTA advised people joining the convoy to drive in the middle of the road, stick to the 30kmh speed limit, and maintain a safe following distance.

Brennan Thomas/Supplied The Tūranganui River was high in Gisborne on Wednesday morning after Cyclone Hale drenched the region overnight.

Communities in the Gisborne region remain without power and more than forty local roads remained closed as of 5pm on Thursday.

NZTA/Supplied Communities on SH35 have been cut off while the road has been closed due to Cyclone Hale.

Elsewhere, all Coromandel highways affected by Cyclone Hale reopened on Thursday evening.

State Highway 25 (SH25) between Tapu and Te Puru was open under 50kph temporary speed limit.

Gladstone Road bridge would be closed from 7pm to 6am on Friday to clear debris.