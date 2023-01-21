Rob Moodie - the 'union official in drag' - takes a swing at the justice system in new memoir

He was the cross-dressing police guy in the kaftan, but also an indomitable lawyer. His memoir excoriates New Zealand’s justice system and traverses a colourful life. Martin van Beynen reports.

Disappointingly, Rob Moodie does not open the door wearing a kaftan or any other outlandish outfit.

Instead he welcomes the visitor to his home in the new suburb of Pegasus, just north of Canterbury, in an outfit which suggests very much the retired farmer he is.

Like his life’s journey, it’s not an easy trip to the door. The 84-year-old shuffles along the hallway with his walker, his mobility severely restricted by spinal stenosis which hit him about 10 years ago.

“I lost my legs. That was the bloody end of me. I couldn’t walk. Two lots of surgery have got me going again but I have to use a walker and I don’t have a driver’s licence. In other words, I’m fucked,” he says as he settles uncomfortably into a chair.

His heroic wife Sue, who has been his main support and business partner throughout his adult life, is his main carer and looks after him “much better than he deserves”, he says.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Rob Moodie can look back on a colourful career as a farmer, policeman, union advocate and lawyer.

For most people over 50, the hirsute Moodie wearing a kaftan as National Secretary of the Police Association (1976 to 1986) is an unforgettable image in memory’s gallery. Moodie was the iconoclast’s iconoclast, a man who dared to wear outrageous attire in the corridors of power in a gesture tantamount to a soldier appearing on parade in high heels and a ballgown.

Amazingly Moodie got away with it. As head of the Police Association he escaped major ridicule, retained the respect of his colleagues and adversaries and is remembered as an innovative and effective operator who improved the professionalism and conditions for police officers.

Moodie, who made his many livings from being a farm worker, a fencer, a police officer (up to the rank of inspector), a union advocate, a university lecturer, a lawyer, and a farmer/businessman, has now written what could be loosely described as his memoirs.

The tome runs to 442 pages and is a fascinating tale of how he overcame adversity to succeed in many fields and chronicles in, at times, laborious detail the cases he fought as a lawyer to make him thoroughly disillusioned with the justice system. Hence, the book’s title The Justice Mirage.

The book has been three years in the writing and cost him about $4000 to have published by vanity publisher Austin MaCauley based in London. He sent the manuscript to a number of publishers in New Zealand but, he says, they got cold feet due to his broadsides at members of the judiciary, the legal profession and other stalwarts of the establishment. Moodie admits the book could have done with a good edit but says he wasn’t trying to sell books.

His main motivation was to record exactly what happened in four cases where he represented clients whose lives he feels were destroyed by the justice system.

“I wanted the truth out there exactly how it happened,” he says. “I didn’t care who published it as long as it was published and deposited in a library. Now it’s there forever.”

He’s hoping someone in the legal profession will read the book and “run with it”.

“We’ve got to change. It’s just awful.”

Taking legal action in today’s environment, he says, is likely to leave people psychologically damaged, financially ruined and with no satisfactory resolution. Justice is for the rich, who can afford it, the poor who get legal aid but is not for people in the middle.

He weaves his life story into the narrative of the cases as “an explanation of what I was and how I got there”, he says.

The clothes he liked to wear are an integral part of the story.

Dominion Post/Stuff Rob Moodie (centre) with Gary Fulton left and Graham Harding from the Police Association in 1985.

For instance, his choice of clothing for his high profile role as Police Association secretary, which saw him rub shoulders with several prime ministers, ministers and a host of police commissioners, was driven by several motivations.

Probably the strongest was his disdain for male stereotypes. He wanted to show that a person should not be defined by their clothes or their lack of adherence to “shallow expectations”.

“Stereotyping can be very painful and difficult,” he says.

“The male ethos put me in women’s clothing. I was disgusted with it. Women were very important in my life and I admired them. But I also wore the kaftan because I liked it. I liked the colours, I liked the comfort. And it was different. Making a statement was part of it because it told people what I wasn’t.”

He didn’t care if people called him a cross dresser or “the union official in drag” as Prime Minister Robert Muldoon dubbed him.

“I didn’t give a shit,” says Moodie who was actually friends with Muldoon.

He speaks about the male ethos from a position of authority. He earned his medals as a bloke working on farms, playing rugby at school and for the police team, riding motorbikes and being more than competent in building and engineering. He is also heterosexual and fathered two children.

“People asked me if I was gay or queer. My stock answer was, ‘maybe but how would you know’.”

His interest in dresses and “ladies shoes” may have been partly biological.

Miss Alice aka Rob Moodie in court garb for his contempt of court charges in 2007.

In 2009, aged 71, his frequent testicular pain got so bad he needed an urgent operation. The surgeon removed what he thought was an extra testicle. Moodie says confirmatory tests were inconclusive and wonders if it was actually an ovary.

In any event the operation also removed some of his inclinations.

“...my life-long preferred alternative interest in ladies shop window displays, and particularly displays of ladies shoes, ended completely. For the first time in my life I was wholly focussed on my identity as a male,” he writes.

The change was extraordinary and was accompanied by a sense of loss of “the strong, colourful and free-spirited person I had been prior to 2009” and felt “like the death of a close family member”. He wrote that he needed professional counselling.

Growing up, Moodie’s family life was far from close. He was born in Port Chalmers near Dunedin as the third in what would be 10 children to parents Sally and Alex.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fostered by a farming couple in Windsor, North Otago, when he was about 12 started another chapter in Rob Moodie’s life.

The family moved to Mornington in Dunedin soon after he started school and Alex, a heavy drinker who was often sick, died in 1949, aged 38 of tuberculosis. His overwhelmed mother, plagued by depression, was unable to keep her family fed and clothed and Moodie, along with his brothers, was made a state ward and sent to a boy’s home at Lookout Point near his home in Mornington.

At the home, where he was regarded as a bit simple, he was protected by the motherly cook Miss Robinson and the fiery matron Mrs McConachie, two women he still reveres. He kept in touch with his mother but the contact waned.

The home was “good for me”, Moodie says, but the separation from his family caused lifelong pain. His contact with the public servants he blames for splitting up the family engendered a lifelong dislike of “male officials”.

Potential for abuse at the home existed and one housemaster was given his marching orders immediately by the matron after extolling the joys of masturbation to Moodie and another young boy.

Due to his inability to read well The young Moodie struggled at primary and secondary school l. He could see words on the blackboard from a distance but could not see words in books clearly.

When about 12, Moodie was fostered by Windsor (North Otago) farming couple Alex and Mary Clyne whom he called Mister and Missis. Although some, he says, might think the Clyne’s took him on for free labour, he was no different to other children of farmers at the time.

The Clyne’s treated him well but he was often reminded by his peers that he was different_a state ward and “retarded” because he struggled with reading. His identity was affected in other ways too.

Although heterosexual and into blokey pursuits, he had always felt a bit different from his peers in that he liked everything about being a girl and did not feel whole as a teenage boy. Puberty was a nightmare and he realised he was different from other blokes and confused by what and who he was.

He grew to love the Clynes and had a particularly strong bond with their son Colin who was 10 years older.

He left school at 16 without qualifications and had his heart set on an engineering apprenticeship.

But Colin kept him on the farm, something that caused a rift in their relationship which foundered after Colin married.

In 1959 when Moodie was living with the retired Clynes in Oamaru doing work on farms, he was accepted for the police.

“I realised what I had done when I was having breakfast in the police cafeteria after arriving on the ferry Māori. I realised I was part of another family. I had gone from shearers quarters getting water from a frozen tank to sitting in the police cafeteria having cereal, eggs and sausages. Then I got the police uniform. I never had clothes like that before.”

He scraped through the academic part of the training despite his reading disability and started work in Wellington. His favourite photograph of himself is as a young constable in Manners St, Wellington.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Rob Moodie is proudest of his time in the police which he joined in 1959. He was photographed in Manners St, Wellington, not long after he joined.

In the early 60s he went to see an eye specialist after getting a splinter in his eye. The specialist did a full eye test and found the impairment that had caused Moodie’s reading problem.

“As soon as I put the prescription glasses on, I couldn’t believe it. The blur, the glare, the jostling and missing words, the watery eyes, that was all gone. Suddenly I couldn’t stop reading.”

He rose quickly through the ranks in the police and also began a law degree at Victoria University which he finished as top student. He then left the police to do a doctorate in a branch of contract law and became a lecturer.

When he became national secretary of the Police Association in 1976, police working conditions were in drastic need of updating and improving. The union, which had been largely ineffective, also needed urgent reform. Moodie encouraged police officers to get noisy about their complaints, and police bosses quickly realised a new dawn had arrived.

While he had no issue with the police uniform while a serving officer, he was determined not to be imprisoned by the suit and tie uniform of his cohorts.

“...the proper dress required in my Police Association leadership role was so completely different to the colourful shirts, trousers, skirts and dresses I wore when not at work..” he says.

Initially he wore a safari suit and Hawaiian shirts and then became increasingly “uninhibited”. There was no way he could have done his job with the creativity required had he been stuck in a suit and tie, he writes.

“I would have been like a bird in a cage, or a fly on sticky paper.”

Evening Post/Stuff Moodie, pictured with his goats in 1988, after he tired of his leadership role in the police.

By the end of 1986 it was time for a burnt-out Moodie to move on and he spent the next decade farming and running his goat stud farm near Karori, Wellington. Eventually he was farming about 800ha and sending goats around the world including Mexico.

Did he make a fortune? Apparently not. “I never did anything for the money,” he says.

He was drawn back into the law in 1997 when his friend, Superintendent Alec Waugh, then the district commander of Wanganui, was charged with fiddling his expenses to defraud police of $1452 over five years.

kevin stent SUNDAY STAR TIMES Farming was a big part of Rob Moodie’s life. He and wife Sue became one of the country’s leading goat breeders.

Waugh strongly denied the charges but pleaded guilty at his trial in March 1998, fearing he would lose his police superannuation.

Moodie got on the case in 1999 and succeeded in having the convictions quashed and, in an Employment Court action, had Waugh reinstated as a superintendent with a payout of $1.5 million. Moodie’s fees were $700,000.

His dogged pursuit of justice for Waugh brought him similar cases, several of which are exhaustively outlined in the book.

Keith and Margaret Berryman were King Country farmers and had the army build a bridge over the Retaruke River. The army took on the job as a good training exercise.

The bridge collapsed in 1994 killing beekeeper Kenneth Richards. After an inquest, the Coroner absolved the army’s design and construction of responsibility and pointed to alleged failures by the Berrymans who decided to fight the finding.

Moodie got involved in 2004, and in 2008 the High Court ruled the Coroner’s finding was unsafe. As the case proceeded, Moodie found the all too familiar “arse-covering”, blocking legal manoeuvres, delays and obstruction by the authorities that he had seen in the Waugh case.

The army, which had withheld important information from the inquest, eventually offered the Berrymans a $150,000 settlement which they reluctantly accepted.

In 2005 Moodie published one of the withheld reports on the internet despite his obligation as a lawyer to keep it confidential.

Moodie believed he had a moral duty to do so but the Crown disagreed and charged him with contempt of court.

“After I was cited for contempt of court the idea started to form in my mind that an element of parody might provide the necessary spark to ignite media and public interest,” he writes.

Female attire was often Rob Moodie’s favoured garb so when he dressed up as Miss Alice for a High Court hearing he was in his element.

Due to his perception of the charges as an Alice in Wonderland-type saga, Moodie changed his name by deed poll to Miss Alice and ordered a fetching Alice outfit from a professional dressmaker. The footwear manufacturer McKinlays made him a special pair of Alice shoes.

He took great umbrage when the Crown and a judge began referring to him in documents as M Alice and put a stop to it by threatening to get a court order.

Although he was a picture in his dress, he was found guilty, fined $5000, ordered to pay the Solicitor General’s costs and banned from legal practice for three months. The money was paid by well-wishers.

The suspension of his lawyer’s ticket allowed him to look more closely at another case.

Roger Blick was a computer programmer who in 1999 was working for a contractor on software for the South Taranaki water supply system.

Following a trial in November 2000, he was found guilty of stealing computer equipment and documents, and damaging a controller device and laptop computer by deleting data.

A livid Blick came to Moodie’s office in 2006 seething at his lawyers and the courts. Moodie spent the three months he was banned from legal practice studying computer engineering.

“Almost three months of peace and solitude [alone with his computer, books and a computer manual]..I often mused during those three months, ‘heaven couldn’t possibly be better than this’.”

Moodie concluded no-one had understood the computer side of the case and believed Blick had done nothing wrong. Despite his many efforts the convictions against Blick still stand but at least his case, which can appear impenetrable, is documented in Moodie’s book.

“He had tears in his eyes when I gave him the book,” Moodie says.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Rob Moodie wrote The Justice Mirage to record some of his cases for prosperity.

Moodie is a persuasive writer and even better speaker. In Moodie’s world he has fought a valiant battle against the establishment and its “boys club” self-protecting ethos on behalf of clients he feels received a very raw deal from the system.

His commitment cannot be doubted but it’s worth remembering his book is a one-sided account from a pigheaded if brilliant legal street fighter with a massive chip on his shoulder and a showboating streak.

He is very much the hero of his account with people on his side being salt-of-the-earth types, liberal and enlightened and those against him, conservatives, lackies, bullies and incompetents. And, of course, he is always right.

But the maverick accepts he has his faults. The memoir doesn’t mention his bankruptcy in 2014 when he was sued by former employee Liz Strachan over $240,000 she was awarded by the Employment Court.

The saga described as a “bitter feud” will be covered his next book, which is already half done, he says.

“It will be about the things I could have done better in my life.”