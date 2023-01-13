Taranaki man, 51, guilty of grooming teen he called his 'girlfriend'

Wayne Andrew Thomas Taylor will be sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on April 28, after he groomed a teen girl over a 19-month period. (File photo)

A Taranaki man spent 19 months communicating with a teen girl more than 30 years his junior, who he called his girlfriend and promised to marry.

Wayne Andrew Thomas Taylor, 51, met the victim, who was under 16, when he lived in Palmerston North.

The summary of facts outlined how between April 2021 and November 2022 Taylor regularly contacted the victim via text message or Facebook.

Over time, the messages became “increasingly inappropriate” and included “sexualised remarks” towards the victim.

Taylor told the victim he loved her, that he was her boyfriend and he was going to marry her one day, the summary of facts said.

123RF A Taranaki man’s text messages to his young victim became increasingly inappropriate, and sexualised, over time. (File photo)

He sent several messages to the victim asking her to go to the speedway with him, stating when they were there they would be able to hold hands “because that’s what boyfriend and girlfriend do”.

The defendant would often tell the victim their text messages were “secret”.

At one stage, Taylor found out the victim would be in Waihi beach on holiday with her family.

He told her he was going to be there at the same time and arranged to meet her.

When the victim’s mother found out about the text messages, she texted Taylor telling him to stop.

The summary said the last text sent by the defendant to the victim was an apology and an undertaking he would “seek help”.

When spoken to about the offending, Taylor said he knew sending the messages was wrong.

On Thursday, in the New Plymouth District Court, Taylor pleaded guilty to indecent communication with a young person under the age of 16, and arranging to meet with a young person following sexual grooming.

He will be sentenced on April 28, where his registration as a child sex offender will be considered.