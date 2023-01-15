Harbourmasters point to speed, lack of lifejackets as biggest headache

Excessive speed and a lack of lifejackets from recreational boat users continue to provide the biggest headaches for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster team.

From Labour weekend to January 10 patrols have handed out breach notices to 94 skippers for speeding violations and to 86 for breaking lifejacket rules.

In total 345 breaches have been handed out.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said across the region they’ve interacted with over 1700 boaties and it’s disappointing that many are still ignoring the rules.

“Again, the biggest culprits are power boat and jetski users, but we are seeing an increase in kayak and paddleboard users not carrying lifejackets or personal floatation devices,” Peters said.

Of the 86 lifejacket breaches, 22 were kayakers and 17 stand-up paddleboarders.

“The stark reality is we had two people drown on Rotorua lakes last year who were in kayaks and not wearing lifejackets.”

Two-thirds of the speeding violations were committed by jetski operators.

Peters said jetski owners also need to remember their craft must be registered and that if you own a powered vessel over 4m it must be named.

Those using craft on the water can face a $200 fine for breaching the rules.

Peters said it’s great to see the majority of boaties have been sticking to the rules and been great to deal with.

Waikato regional harbourmaster Chris Bredenbeck said staff were back on the water after the recent cyclone to keep an eye on holiday hotspots

So far more than 100 infringement notices have been handed out for various offences and unsafe behaviours such as not wearing a lifejacket, speeding in populated areas and towing without an observer.