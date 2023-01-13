Three rodeo deaths in three days sparks renewed call for a ban

The deaths of three animals in rodeo events this summer have one animal welfare group calling for the sport to be banned.

Rodeo New Zealand confirmed the death of two bulls and a horse, all of which had to be euthanised due to injuries from competing at rodeo events.

The first bull was killed on December 28 after breaking his leg in the arena in Opotiki, and the second on December 30 after sustaining a spinal injury in Te Anau.

Also on December 30, at Rerewhakaaitu, a horse died after throwing a rider off and having a seizure in the arena.

Animal welfare group Safe is calling for the banning of the sport altogether, something it has been fighting for over several seasons.

Clarry Church wrestles a steer to the ground in the open steer wrestling class during the Warkworth Rodeo, north of Auckland held on New Years Day.

Safe chief executive Debra Ashton said deaths and traumatic injuries at rodeo were an inevitability.

"These deaths are appalling news, but sadly it was only a matter of time until we saw the real horror of rodeo illustrated in the deaths of animals," said Ashton.

"It is seriously concerning that despite assurances from the Rodeo Cowboys Association that animal welfare is of the highest importance to the industry, three animals have been killed within just three days."

Supplied SAFE chief executive Debra Ashton said one rodeo death was too many and the events should be banned.

The sport was banned in the UK in 1934 and Charlton believed it needed to be banned in New Zealand too. Rodeo could not survive, even with changes, she said.

In July 2021, lobby group Safe and the New Zealand Animal Law Association (NZALA) went to the High Court to try to stop rodeos, but Justice Peter Churchman acknowledged he did not have the expertise to assess each rodeo event. The court said the proper place to challenge the legality of rodeo would be during a consultation process run by the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee.

Rodeo NZ president Lyal Cocks confirmed the deaths and said they had been reported to MPI and the Animal Welfare committee. He said while deaths were not acceptable, the industry had “an extensive welfare system”.

“Regrettably at the end of the day accidents still happen and we will look out to see if there is anything we could have done to prevent it.”

Cocks believed the preventative measures and scrutiny was working to protect animals in rodeo. “These are accidents and no matter what you put in place they can happen. It is sad and disappointing and very regretful.

They all have names and personalities and when you lose one it is like losing your family pet.”

He said there have been more than 4000 animals competing in rodeo so far this season, and did not agree with the calls for a ban.

Last week Canterbury rodeo saw a horse suffering de-gloving after their leg got stuck in the rails of the chute.