Café owner calls upon 'the divine' and uses illustration to defend dangerous driving charges

With the help of his artwork, Kelvin Paul McKenney, better known as Nganga, defended dangerous driving charges in Nelson District Court.

Nganga, who owns the Mad Café in Collingwood, Golden Bay, previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving. On Friday, he defended himself in a judge alone trial.

According to the police summary, Nganga was driving on the winding Collingwood-Puponga Main Rd at about 5pm on 11 January 2022, when he overtook a vehicle at speed on a blind corner. Travelling too fast to maintain control, Nganga’s vehicle left the road, spun 180 degrees, narrowly avoided a vehicle coming in the opposite direction, and hit a fence, the summary said.

Nganga last appeared in court on December 13, charged with selling alcohol without a licence. Joined by a group of supporters, lawyer Sue Grey and a goat, the judge stopped the hearing due to disruption in the courtroom and put Grey in custody.

Friday’s hearing was orderly. Representing himself, Nganga raised his hands to call upon “the divine” before propping two large artworks against the jury stand. One, a painting featuring a sinking ship, was there to bolster his spirits. The other, a diagram of the road, showing Nganga’s interpretation of the accident was submitted as evidence.

Witness Peter Harris was driving, his mother Gaylene Harris in the passenger’s seat when Nganga overtook their vehicle on a “blind corner”, seconds before he spun out of control, Gaylene said.

Via audiovisual link, Gaylene Harris described seeing Nganga’s car appear in her peripheral vision, “out of nowhere”, it sped past and lost control, almost colliding with the oncoming vehicle.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nganga was driving to work at the Mad Café at the time of the accident.

After the accident, the Harrises stopped, and got out to check on the other drivers.

Nganga said he had driven the road “hundreds of times”, and was an experienced rally driver. He had “good visiblity”, he said. The Harris’s vehicle was “going quite slow”, but sped up as he passed, forcing him to accelerate and then take “defensive driving measures” to avoid the oncoming car.

The Harrises denied they had sped up.

“I slowed down, fearful an accident was about to happen,” Peter said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mike Plant said Nganga had tried to blame his “poor driving” on the witnesses. However, the cause of the accident was overtaking on a blind corner, he said.

Nganga pointed out that no one had been hurt in the incident.

“No harm, no damage, no injury. Is there a crime here? Is there a case?”

Rielly said she accepted the statements from witnesses and police that described the corner as a blind corner.

“You did not have sufficient visibility to see what was coming around that bend. That corner does not have open vision up the road. In those circumstances, I consider your driving behaviour on that day was objectively dangerous, and I find you guilty.”

Rielly disqualified Nganga from driving for six months and ordered him to pay a $500 fine.