Former university vice-chancellor Stuart McCutcheon remembered as 'down to earth'

The funeral for Stuart McCutcheon was held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity in Parnell.

Former Auckland University vice-chancellor Stuart McCutcheon​ had been talking to friends about a new fitness regime only days before he died from a heart attack last week.

Close to 600 people packed out St Mary’s-in-Holy Trinity in Parnell on Friday afternoon to remember McCutcheon, who they recalled as a clear and decisive leader with a “naughty schoolboy sense of humour”.

He was 68.

McCutcheon was one of Auckland University's longest serving vice-chancellors, holding the position for 15 years, from 2005 to 2020.

Through his time at the helm of the university he oversaw a huge growth in student and staff numbers, as well as the school’s assets.

During his time there the school’s operating budget nearly doubled to $1.2 billion and its assets more than trebled to $3.5 billion.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Around 600 people filled out the church during the funeral on Friday.

His former colleague and friend John Fraser​ said McCutcheon left an “indelible legacy” at the university which he said was modernised by his friend.

”One thing was for certain – because we used to discuss it often – was that Stuart had an unflinching commitment to ensuring our institution remained an internationally respected university,” he said.

He held education in high esteem, and as the first person in his family to attend university, he knew firsthand the power it had to change lives.

Maarten Holl/Stuff McCutcheon had been vice-chancellor of both Victoria and Auckland universities. (File photo)

Fraser said McCutcheon saw university as a place where any person could, irrespective of their background, find their way to higher education.

He said he had only been speaking to his friend recently, and they talked about a new fitness regime he was starting.

Another of his colleagues, Adrienne Cleland​, said while McCutcheon held himself to exacting standards, he hated putting on airs and graces and was always “down to earth”.

“[He] despised anything snobbish, stuck up and condescending he liked people who were straight up like him.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff McCutcheon died of a heart attack on January 6.

His colleagues said McCutcheon often deflected plaudits and praise, instead directing it towards those around him.

After leaving the university, he served on a number of boards in the commercial, educational and philanthropic sectors.

He became Riddet Institute board chair in July 2021. The Riddet institute was established at Massey University in 2003, and is one of the leading food research centres in the world, Massey says.

In a statement last week, University of Auckland vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater​, who took over from McCutcheon, said the death was “a profound shock for us all”.

“The university extends its heartfelt sympathy to Stuart’s wife Deborah and family, and asks that our community respect the family's wishes for privacy at this sad time.”