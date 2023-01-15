Who is the mystery Māori woman in the picture

Historian Paul Moon would like to solve the mystery of a picture of a Māori woman and her baby.

Who is this Māori woman and her baby, and why was her picture taken? Historian Paul Moon recently found the image when he was sorting some family documents and would like to know more her.

A professor at the Auckland University of Technology, the photo once belonged to his mother, Thelma Moon​.

She lived in Aberfoyle St​, in Mt Eden, from the 1930s until 1978, and there is no obvious reason why she would own the photo.

On the back of the picture it says “1/2 page. For book” and Moon has no idea what that means.

Thelma travelled to Taupō, Hamilton and Rotorua, and it could have been some sort of souvenir.

There are few clues in the image or the way the woman is dressed. Moon suspects it dates from between 1880 and the early 1900s.

In the pre-digital era it was common to keep scrapbooks of interesting items and it may simply have been a photo his grandmother liked and decided to keep.

Moon hopes someone will recognise her so he can return the image to her whānau.