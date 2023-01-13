Man arrested in relation to alleged shooting in Nelson

A man was arrrested in Richmond on Friday morning in connection to an incident when someone was seriously injured on December 30.

Nelson police arrested a 33-year-old man on Friday wanted in relation to an alleged shooting.

The incident took place in Nelson on December 30 on St Vincent St and someone was seriously injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning of Nelson said inquiries led police to a Gladstone Rd address in Richmond, where a man was arrested on Friday morning without incident.

He is due to appear in the Nelson District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In a statement, police said inquiries were ongoing and further charges were possible.

As the case was before the court, police said they were unable to comment further.