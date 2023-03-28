One person cut out from vehicle after two-car crash in Carterton

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in (File photo)

One person has had to be cut out of their vehicle by Fire and Emergency crews after a two-car crash in Carterton.

The crash at the intersection of Park Rd and Carters Line in Parkvale injured four people, a police spokesperson said.

Two suffered moderate injuries, while the other two had minor injuries, they said.

Emergency services were called to the crash shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

As of 5.50pm, fire crews remained at the scene to assist with traffic control and a wash down of the road, a spokesperson said.

About 5.20pm, emergency services were called to another two-crash on Wainuiomata Rd, Wainuiomata.

One person received minor injuries and it appeared the road was partially blocked, a police spokesperson said.