One person in serious condition cut from vehicle after two-car crash in Carterton
One person has had to be cut out of their vehicle by Fire and Emergency crews after a two-car crash in Carterton.
The crash at the intersection of Park Rd and Carters Line in Parkvale injured four people, a police spokesperson said.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to Masterton Hospital in a serious condition.
Emergency services were called to the crash shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.
As of 5.50pm, fire crews remained at the scene to assist with traffic control and a wash down of the road but had left since, a spokesperson said.
About 5.20pm, emergency services were called to another two-crash on Wainuiomata Rd, Wainuiomata.
One person received minor injuries and it appeared the road was partially blocked, a police spokesperson said.