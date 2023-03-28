One person in serious condition cut from vehicle after two-car crash in Carterton

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in (File photo)

One person has had to be cut out of their vehicle by Fire and Emergency crews after a two-car crash in Carterton.

The crash at the intersection of Park Rd and Carters Line in Parkvale injured four people, a police spokesperson said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to Masterton Hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the crash shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

As of 5.50pm, fire crews remained at the scene to assist with traffic control and a wash down of the road but had left since, a spokesperson said.

About 5.20pm, emergency services were called to another two-crash on Wainuiomata Rd, Wainuiomata.

One person received minor injuries and it appeared the road was partially blocked, a police spokesperson said.