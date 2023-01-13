Work on strengthening Southland stopbanks starts

Work on improving some stopbanks on Southland’s rivers have begun as part of Environment Southland’s Resilient River Communities project.

Catchment operations manager Randal Beal said improvements are being made to stopbanks at Gore, Mataura, Wyndham and Waihōpai Invercargill.

“Stopbanks are a critical part of Southland’s flood defences, providing a level of security in the face of potentially devastating flooding effects.”

Improvements to the Waimumu stopbank in Mataura began last month, which included tree removal, root raking, rebuilding of some sections of stopbank, stopbank realignment and rock armour placement.

At Wyndham, work begins next week on stopbanks including tree removal, root raking. Some sections of stopbank will be rebuilt strengthened and extended. A new section a section of stopbank will be constructed and culverts will be installed and replaced.

Improvements to the Waihōpai stopbanks, including stopbank strengthening, height increases, the installation of rip rap rock and rebuilding the cycling track, will begin at the end of this month.

Work on the Gore stopbanks will commence in April, including a section of new stopbank construction, stopbank strengthening, and culvert installations.

“Stopbanks in urban areas protect homes, businesses and infrastructure, while the rural schemes protect high value production land and property outside the stopbanks,” Beal said.

The projects are co-funded by Environment Southland and central Government, through Kānoa (the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment).

They are part of central government’s 2020 budget, which included $210 million for climate resilience and flood protection projects across New Zealand.