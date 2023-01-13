Search under way for person missing in river off Lake Wakatipu

A person is missing after going into the water at the Dart River near Glenorchy in Central Otago.

A search is under way for a person missing in the water of a river at the head of Lake Wakatipu in Otago.

Emergency services were called to the Dart River near Glenorchy shortly before 3pm on Friday.

Dart River Jets are understood to be assisting the Coastguard with the rescue, and St John has taken another person to hospital.

Police said someone entered the water to help another person, then failed to get out themselves.

“A number of vessels are conducting searches on the water while two helicopters conduct aerial sweeps,” a spokesperson said.

St John were called to the scene and have sent one helicopter, a first response unit and ambulance, a spokesperson said.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Lakes District hospital in a minor condition by road.”

Glenorchy is about on hour out of Queenstown and from emergency services.