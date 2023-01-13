Fire trucks race to Ghuznee Street blaze, damage 'quite extensive'

Fire crews were called to the building in central Wellington about 5.15pm on Friday and and found a “large fire” on the top floor.

The fire closed a central Wellington commuter route during rush hour.

Firefighters were on the top floor of the AC International House on Ghuznee St, which formerly housed international students and was currently being used for emergency accommodation.

Assistant Fire and Emergency commander Steve Hudson​ said crews were called to the fire about 5.15pm on Friday.

Crews found a “large fire” on the top floor of the apartment in the vicinity of the kitchen and doubled the response, he said.

The fire was extinguished about 15 minutes later, but the damage was “quite extensive”, Hudson said.

All people in the building had been accounted for.

The crews were in touch with the council to see whether anyone at the accommodation was displaced and whether alternative accommodation needed to be organised, he said.

Crews would remain at the scene for a few hours and a fire investigator would be going to the site to determine the cause.

The road was closed on Ghuznee St between Willis St and The Terrace.

Resident at AC International House, Jason Allen, said he was watching TV on the second floor when he smelt smoke and heard the fire alarm go off.

He went up to the third floor with an extinguisher to see the stove area of the kitchen on fire.

“There was so much smoke everywhere,” Allen said.

“I had to crawl out and go down the fire escape.”

He thought the fire had spread up the wall and into the ceiling.

He and another resident made sure everyone was out the building, he said.

“We take care of each other.”

“Nothing happened to anyone, so it’s all good.”