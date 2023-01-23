After nearly 150 years, Waimate's games keep battling on

The new president of the Waimate Caledonian Society, Andrea Atkinson, left, and the society’s secretary-treasurer Bernie Blackgrove have a full programme of events set to run on January 28.

From the time they were first held on Boxing Day 1875 in a paddock on which the Catholic St Patrick's Basilica stands today, Waimate's Caledonian sports, or games as they are now known, have been a feature of life in the town.

They have survived economic downturns, wars and in more recent years, massive social changes not the least of which being the internet and live sport “entertainment” that is now beamed into homes from around the world.

Others sports or games similar to Waimate’s faded away long ago.

So what is the key to Waimate’s success?

Waimate Caledonian Society secretary treasurer Bernie Blackgrove says it has a lot to do with the town's community spirit.

“I think the stalwarts we had like Howard Chamberlain who competed when he was a teenager. He supported everyone and gave me encouragement.”

Chamberlain died aged 99 in 2021 and for nearly his entire life was involved with the sports.

Another stalwart was the late Winnie Todd.

“I got involved when Heath was riding (son Heath Blackgrove) but I'd always had history there. I came back when Winnie got ill in 2014.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Bernie Blackgrove says without the support of Waimate sponsors for the games, “we wouldn’t be here”.

While event organisers and sports clubs can struggle to find sponsors, that has not been a problem for Waimate’s Caledonian Games, Blackgrove says.

“The local businesses are absolutely marvellous. We couldn't do it without them.”

Last week Blackgrove walked down Queen St visiting businesses looking for sponsors.

“It made my month, the positivity of the people. I do it every year, go in and say hello and ask if I can put a poster in the window and give some of the history and the famous people who have participated over the years.

“Without the sponsors we wouldn’t be here.”

Waimate was described as being “a bush township” when those first sports were held in 1875.

Roads were just rough tracks, no bridge ran over the Waitaki River, tall flax grew near Queen St. But on that significant first day it was tools down.

“Circular saws worked by steam mills were silenced for the day and from around some 2000 acres of native bush there came varied conveyances which carried the families of toilers bent upon recreation,” the Timaru Herald recalled in a 1941 article.

“There was the bullock dray, the four-wheeled wagons also with its horned team and the horse-drawn light wagon with its tilt.”

A crowd of 800 watched the sports, a number which steadily grew over the years and things could get rather lively.

“A riot was started because a man insulted the wife of a baker and the baker retaliated,” that 1941 Timaru Herald article said.

John Bisset Kiera Shannon, left, of Temuka, and Kate Murphy, of Glenavy, both aged 7, compete in the sword dance at the 2016 games.

Just how bad the riot was and what year it occurred were not revealed.

This same article added: “One of the old competitors remembers seeing a tall man with his hands on the throat of the police sergeant rolling across the ring.”

By the late 1880s, having relocated to Victoria Park, cycling featured at the sports, firstly with penny farthings then more sleek models similar to modern racing cycles.

Wrestling, hammer and caber throwing, shot put, pole vault, sprinting and middle distance running, cycling, piping, and Highland dancing were all on the programme at Waimate, including Irish dancing which brought one of the early colonial characters, Ned ‘The Shiner’ Slattery to town.

The famous swagger contested the Irish jig at Waimate in the 1890s then set off on foot to Oamaru to dance in the Caledonian sports there as well.

Oisin Duke/Stuff Christian Smith performs in the Piobaireachd novice event in 2015.

Into the 1900s, the South Canterbury Caledonian Society in Timaru had installed an asphalt cycling track which drew the best cyclists in the country to their New Year’s Day sports.

Waimate (in 1921) and Temuka Caledonian societies followed Timaru's lead in building quality cycling tracks so that the foundations of what became a hugely successful South Canterbury Christmas-New Year Caledonian circuit developed.

As a result, the best cyclists were drawn to the area and with them came also the country's leading athletes, dancers and pipers.

There were inevitably, challenges and issues along the way as revealed in 1920 when Timothy Twomey, owner of the biggest pub in town, the Waimate Hotel, and a member of the Caledonian Society wrote a letter to the Waimate Advertiser complaining about the judges of Irish dancing at the sports.

“As a large of the Society are Irishmen, surely it would be only fair to those members and supporters of the sports that an Irishman qualified to judge Irish dancing be appointed,” he wrote.

“It seems unheard of that an Irishman has ever been selected to judge Scottish dancing, and if I were a Scotsman I would resent it very much if he were. Surely the same should apply in both cases.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Dale Christofferson, left, winning a race at the 2018 Waimate Caledonian Games.

“I entirely disagree with the judging of Irish dancing at the Waimate Caledonian Society’s sports. The performance of the majority of the competitors could not be called Irish dancing.

“It was nothing short of a medley of dances and aerobatic feats more suitable for a circus, and very far removed from the graceful movements of true Irish dancing.”

Twomey's gripe was presumably resolved; Irish dancing continued at the sports, and he remained a member of the society.

At the 50th jubilee meeting the country's leading cyclist Phil O'Shea, of Christchurch, a regular on the South Canterbury Caledonian circuit, won three events including the South Island two miles championship. O'Shea was just one in a long list of top cyclists who have appeared at the Waimate games.

Among them in the 1930s were fellow cash (professional) cyclists Hubert Turtill, Wattie Willmott, and Jack Cremin; in the 1950s world amateur and professional sprint champion Reg Harris of England; in the 1960s Warwick Dalton (cash) and Tino Tabak (amateur and cash); in the 1970s Blair Stockwell (amateur) and Colin Ryan (cash); who rode on through the 1980s and into the 1990s when the division between cash and amateur ended with the formation of Cycling New Zealand.

John Bisset/Stuff Daniel Beatson of Dunedin, left, with Timaru's Marc Ryan, right, racing a 1000m A grade event at the 2004 Waimate Caledonian Games.

Ryan's son Marc Ryan, Hayden Roulston, Shane Archbold, Bernie Blackgrove's son Heath, and other Waimate stars Dylan Kennett and Holly Edmonston all pedalled their way around the Victoria Park track.

While cycling has been at the heart of the games, the biggest occasions were the times Murray Halberg (once) and Peter Snell (twice) came to town.

They ran at the 1961 sports when both were Olympic champions and ranked No 1 in the world for their events. After Waimate, they competed at the St Andrews Caledonian sports and at the South Canterbury Caledonian Society’s meeting in Timaru.

A month later Snell broke world records for the mile, 800m and half mile - his times for the latter distances have never been beaten by a New Zealander.

Snell came back to Waimate a year later on December 31, 1962, when the sports were part of a series of international athletics meetings around the country, sponsored by tobacco company Rothmans with input from famous coach Arthur Lydiard.

Supplied/Stuff Peter Snell, centre, holds off the challenge of Dyrol Burleson of the University of Oregon at Waimate on December 31, 1962, as spectators overflow onto the cycling track to watch the action. The third runner is another American, Archie San Romani. Burleson and San Romani were coached by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.

A crowd estimated at between 7000 and up to 12,000 packed out Victoria Park to watch Snell beat top American runners from Oregon coached by Bill Bowerman, future co-founder of Nike, over half a mile.

The society collected nearly 4000 pounds in gate money.

Those heady days are now long distant, but the remarkable thing is the Waimate Caledonian Games have survived.

The South Canterbury Caledonian Sports in Timaru, at their peak a nationally acclaimed event drawing trainloads of spectators from Oamaru, Ashburton and elsewhere, folded just over 10 years ago, as had prior to that, Caledonian meetings at Temuka, St Andrews, Pleasant Point and Fairlie.

That sad pattern has been repeated all over the country with only a handful of Caledonian or Highland games remaining.

This year’s Waimate games provide the usual varied programme, children’s athletics in the morning, piping, cycling, dancing, with speed skating also.

“Bill Begg gets a lot of skaters from all over the country,” says Blackgrove.

“He does his best for us. He gets them all enthused and is very helpful.”

As to the future, Blackgrove hopes the games will continue.

“It would be very disappointing if we closed. We’re the longest running games in the country, we’re not as old as some others, but they closed down for the wars. We didn’t.

“There were very few times when we cancelled because of rain or Covid.”