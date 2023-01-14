Alleged car thieves fleeing from Auckland arrested in Hamilton following police chase

The Eagle helicopter and Auckland dog squad were involved in the pursuit and arrest of four men who crashed their allegedly stolen car on Victoria St near Fairfield Bridge.

A chase involving several police cars and the Eagle helicopter through Hamilton’s city centre has resulted in the arrest of four people.

The group were fleeing from Auckland, allegedly in a stolen car, on Saturday around noon. The car was spiked twice in Hamilton before its occupants were caught and arrested on Fairfield bridge.

Senior Sergeant Ian Foster confirmed the car was stolen in Auckland and the chase continued down to Hamilton.

Chelsea Dahlia, who was driving in Hamilton Central with her one-year-old, watched the incident unfold .

A chase involving several police cars and Eagle helicopter through Hamilton centre has resulted in the arrest of four people.

Dahlia noticed four police cars with the lights and sirens on driving down Victoria St before realising a silver car was headed towards her.

“At first I thought they were turning, but then they just kept coming towards me and they were going very fast.

“Then I saw the busted right side of the car and panicked... and swerved to the middle of the road to avoid them.”

She stopped in the middle for a moment in complete shock and later pulled over and “just had to cry”.

Four people were arrested in Hamilton.

“It was so scary and it could have all gone very badly. I am still a bit shaken now and feel sick thinking about it.

“It all happened so fast, in a moment of seconds and it could have been so much worse than it was.”