Body recovered from water after car crash into canal near Twizel

Video taken from the bridge shows where the car broke through the barrier and plunged into a hydro canal near Twizel.

A body has been recovered in a canal near Twizel after a car crashed off a bridge early on Sunday.

A major search started after the car left the road and went into the Ōhau B Canal shortly before 7am on Sunday.

The car was located earlier with no one inside.

Police say while formal identification is yet to be completed, the deceased person is believed to be associated with the car that was located in the water.

Police say at this time it’s still not known how many people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

A shoreline and water search is ongoing in the area.

It is expected to be suspended at nightfall and to continue again in the morning.

The temporary road closures in the area will continue while the search is under way, to allow emergency services to access the search area safely.

The Police National Dive Squad arrived on Sunday afternoon.

Supplied/Stuff Emergency services responding to a crash near Twizel on Sunday morning.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am on Sunday, and said it appeared the car hit a bridge barrier and went into the water underneath.

An extensive search was launched to locate the car, involving police, Coastguard and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Supplied/Stuff An extensive search is under way to locate the vehicle that went into a canal near Twizel.

Local boaties also have been providung help.

A Coastguard spokesperson said Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes, with 6 volunteers onboard, was joined by two other vessels in the search.

“One of these vessels, which belongs to another Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes volunteer, located the car. The Coastguard volunteers are remaining on scene to provide support to the Police and Dive Squad,” the spokesperson said shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday.

Supplied A car has potentially been located in the waterway below Ōhau B Canal Bridge, following the crash on Sunday morning.

A bystander said two Coastguard boats were being helped by a local yacht club vessel.

“They're still going up and down the canal looking,” the bystander said at 10am on Sunday.

“As far as I’m aware, the car was travelling south, but I don't know if it went in on the right or left-hand side.”

Police said one lane of State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road) remained open while the search continued for the car.

However, there would be temporary road closures intermittently to allow a scene examination to take place.

Motorists were thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.