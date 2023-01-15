Dive squad to help in search for car that went into canal near Twizel

Emergency services responding to a crash near Twizel on Sunday morning.

A car has potentially been located in the waterway below Ōhau B Canal Bridge, following a crash earlier today, police say.

A major search for the vehicle is underway after a car left the road and went into the canal shortly before 7am.

Police said Coastguard had told them a vehicle had potentially been located.

The Police National Dive Squad is scheduled to arrive at the crash location at around 2.30pm today.

READ MORE:

* Person dies in crash with truck in rural south Auckland

* Person seriously injured in single motorcycle crash on private property

* 'Significant congestion' on Southern Motorway after crash



The Dive Squad will receive a briefing from staff who have been involved in the search today and will then deploy into the waterway.

Police do not expect to be able to provide any further updates until the car is able to located and searched by the Dive Squad.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am on Sunday, and said initial information suggested that a car collided with a bridge barrier and fell into a body of water underneath.

An extensive search is already under way to locate the car, involving Police, Coastguard and FENZ.

Supplied/Stuff An extensive search is under way to locate the vehicle that went into a canal near Twizel.

Local boaties have also been providing assistance.

Police were unable to confirm how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Police said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

A bystander said two Coastguard boats were being helped by a local yacht club vessel as emergency services continued their search.

“They're still going up and down the canal looking,” the bystander said at 10am on Sunday.

“As far as I’m aware, the car was travelling south, but I don't know if it went in on the right or left-hand side.”

Police said one lane of State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road) remained open while the search continued for the car reported to have crashed off the Ōhau B Canal Bridge.

However, there would be temporary road closures intermittently to allow a scene examination to take place.

Motorists were thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.