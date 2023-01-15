Extensive search for car that went into canal on State Highway near Twizel

Emergency services responding to a crash near Twizel on Sunday morning.

A search is underway for a car that has gone into a canal on State Highway 8 near Twizel.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am on Sunday, and said initial information suggested that a car collided with a bridge barrier and fell into a body of water underneath.

One lane of the highway has been closed between Lake Ōhau Road and McAughtries Road, as emergency services work to locate the car.

An extensive search is under way to locate the car, involving Police, Coastguard and FENZ.

Supplied/Stuff An extensive search is under way to locate the vehicle that went into a canal near Twizel.

Local boaties have also been providing assistance.

Police were unable to confirm how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Police said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

A bystander said two Coastguard boats were being helped by a local yacht club vessel as emergency services continued their search.

“They're still going up and down the canal looking,” the bystander said at 10am on Sunday.

“As far as I’m aware, the car was travelling south, but I don't know if it went in on the right or left-hand side.”