Multiple people injured in aggravated robbery on Wellington bus
Multiple people were injured in an aggravated robbery on a Wellington bus on Friday.
Police were called to the incident on a bus in Lower Hutt about 5.20pm, a spokesperson said.
Six people were taken in to custody of which five of the offenders would be referred to Youth Services, while one 19-year-old woman was held in custody and appeared in Lower Hutt District Court on Saturday.
She faced charges in relation to the incident, the spokesperson said.