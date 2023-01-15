Multiple people injured in aggravated robbery on Wellington bus

Six people have been taken into custody after an aggravated robbery on a bus in Lower Hutt, Wellington on Friday evening.

Multiple people were injured in an aggravated robbery on a Wellington bus on Friday.

Police were called to the incident on a bus in Lower Hutt about 5.20pm, a spokesperson said.

Six people were taken in to custody of which five of the offenders would be referred to Youth Services, while one 19-year-old woman was held in custody and appeared in Lower Hutt District Court on Saturday.

She faced charges in relation to the incident, the spokesperson said.