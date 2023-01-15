The paddle power of Waka Ama kicks off at Lake Karapiro

First on the water at the national Waka Ama sprint championships are those aged between five and 10 years old.

The paddles are as big as their owners, the giggles echoing around Lake Karapiro as the Waka Ama national sprint championships return after a covid-enforced hiatus.

Sunday saw racing begin with those aged five to 10 years old. Eventually 2700 paddlers will compete in more than 360 races over the next seven days with the oldest paddler 82-years-old.

The domain just south of Cambridge will see the more experienced paddlers arrive by mid-week.

But for now Tim Marshall is rounding up the young troops to make sure they’re in their waka and ready to race.

The man from Gisborne is well versed in in his role, which to an outsider looks a little like herding chickens.

He’s done the yearly pilgrimage to volunteer at the championships for the past 11 years, although he has been involved in the sport for more like 28 years through his partner and daughters.

There is a team of 150 volunteers for the week-long competition.

“The most important thing is making it smooth for them [the children], so they feel good about paddling and want to come back.”

He admits it can be more difficult for the team managers keeping tabs on their charges.

Marshall remembers a tale of a little boy a couple of years ago.

Tom Lee/Stuff Tim Marshal has been a volunteering at the Waka Ama sprint championships for the past 11 years.

“They couldn’t find him for the next race, but he had gone to the tent where they had been drawing, and he got so far into his drawing he almost missed his race.

“It’s understanding their priorities, they aren’t here to win the world championship they’re here to have a go. That’s one of the things we have to remind the adults that it’s about these guys [the kids].”

Children stream in lines from their tents which are pitched around the domain down the hill, wearing life jackets and carrying paddles.

They go to their allotted lanes under a gazebo, place jandals in the tub and have the obligatory photo for TikTok before getting called to their waka.

There are giggles, nervous chatter – more from the managers, and even some singing.

Tom Lee/Stuff The junior paddlers are the future of the sport said Waka Ama CEO Lara Collins

Amongst this Marshall, with his clipboard, is making sure they’re in their correct spots.

“It’s really nice to see people who were paddling when they were younger come through as adults and sometimes take their children through.”

He’s aware there’s a need to keep things moving.

“Because of the size of them it takes them a little while to paddle up to the start.”

Then they have to turn around, stop and then race in front of their supporters cheering from the banks of the lake.

The winners are grinners and there are plenty of congratulatory high-fives and hugs after they get off the water, only to do it all again in a few hours time.

Tom Lee/Stuff Teams getting ready to race on the first day of the national Waka Ama championships.

“It’s awesome - you see from these little ones right through to the older paddlers throughout the week, and we have a really good volunteer whānau.”

Marshall half-heartedly says he’s asked if anyone else can do the job, but you can tell he’s in it for life, which he admits to.

For Waka ama CEO Lara Collins she’s enjoying having the competition back.

“We had to cancel for the first time last year since it started in 1990 due to Covid restrictions, which kept everybody safe but was really disappointing.

“So it’s been two years since we’ve had this event and I know everyone is super stoked to be able to just get together and see each other from all around the country.”

She said it’s exciting to start off with the five to 10-year-olds as they’re the future of the sport.

“There are adults that started at this age and as long as they have a good time and their whānau are all here having a good time, we just want everyone to enjoy waka ama on and off the water.”

Despite a dip due to covid, in the last 10 years participation has grown by 100 % and there are now 90 clubs from Kaitaia to Invercargill over 7000 club paddlers.

“We are all about being inclusive of all ages, sizes, and abilities. We have para paddlers as well.”