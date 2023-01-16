Warkworth attack victim goes home for the weekend after waking from coma

Mark Maclean, left, was critically injured in an alleged roadside attack outside his home in Warkworth in December.

An Auckland man who was critically injured in an alleged roadside attack has been able to enjoy the weekend with his family at home, five weeks after he was put into an induced coma.

Mark Maclean​ suffered severe brain injuries and a fractured eye socket in the alleged attack on the driveway of his home in Warkworth, north Auckland, on December 9.

Two people have since been charged in relation to the alleged assault.

On Friday, Maclean was temporarily discharged from an Auckland rehabilitation clinic, where he had been receiving speech and physical therapy, his wife Dereda Lipsey-Maclean​ said.

“It was nice to have him home. I took him down to Silverdale because he desperately needed some new shoes, and then we went out for lunch as a family. We then just relaxed for the rest of the day.

“He was so happy, he didn't want to go back,” she said.

Maclean, a father of four, has been unable to speak since the incident.

Supplied Mark Maclean is undergoing occupational, physical and speech therapy at an Auckland rehab centre and was able to see his family over the weekend.

However, he has been “fully engaged” in conversations, using face gestures such as eyebrow raises, head nods and even through the use of song, Lipsey-Maclean said.

“A client of mine suggested he try singing, so we did, and the words came out beautifully.

“We were singing to each other when we were trying to talk.”

She said Maclean had been undergoing “intense” therapy at the rehab and his recovery had been going “amazing”. All Maclean needed help with now was his speech.

Supplied Maclean’s family had been by his side since the alleged attack.

“It takes some time for the words to come out of his mouth, and when it does, it comes out muffled. I'm not sure if he will fully regain his speech, but it's definitely been improving.”

Maclean previously had trouble moving his arms and legs, but this was no longer an issue, Lipsey-Maclean said.

“His body functions beautifully. It was five weeks ago when it all happened and it’s blown me away how far he's come.

“He is determined and wants to come home, so he's doing the hard yards. He is also desperate to go back to work, and I have to tell him, ‘no, not yet’ ”.

Lipsey-Maclean said it was hard to say goodbye to Maclean on Sunday as he went back to the rehab centre.

“I had a few tears, but that's to be expected,” she said.

However, she was thankful to those – including strangers – who had supported financially via Givealittle or by bringing food.

“The support has been absolutely amazing. I’m blown away.”