Local identified in canal fatality near Twizel

Emergency services responding to a crash near Twizel on Sunday morning.

The body of a 29-year-old has been identified as that of a local man from Twizel.

On Monday, police said the body has been found and airlifted to Timaru, where it was identified by family members.

The man died after his car went off a bridge on Sunday on State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Rd).

The body has been recovered in a canal near Twizel by Police National Dive Squad on Sunday evening.

The car, which has been located, left the road and went into the Ōhau B Canal shortly before 7am on Sunday.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am on Sunday, and said it appeared the car hit a bridge barrier and went into the water underneath.

An extensive search was launched to locate the car, involving police, Coastguard and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Video taken from the bridge shows where the car broke through the barrier and plunged into a hydro canal near Twizel.

Local boaties had also been providing help.

Coastguard spokesperson Julia James said Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes, with six volunteers onboard, was joined by two other vessels in the search.

“One of these vessels, which belongs to another Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes volunteer, located the car. The Coastguard volunteers are remaining on scene to provide support to the Police and Dive Squad,” the spokesperson said shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday.