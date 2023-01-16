35,000 books moved back into Gore's new $7.9m library

Youth librarian Julie de Villiers starts stacking some of the 35,000 books that are being moved into the Gore District Council's new library, which will open to the public next month.

Third time’s a charm the saying goes, and that’s proving to be the case for Gore’s librarians.

They’ve got less than a month to move 35,000 books, furniture and technical equipment into the town’s new $7.9 million library, the third venue the books have been housed in since 2019.

The site, which is nearing completion, is a hive of activity.

As contractors poured concrete for a new footpath outside, youth librarian Julie de Villiers was assembling new shelving in the youth section on Monday morning.

“It’s really exciting. I’m looking forward to showing everything to people, especially the youth in town,’’ she said.

“It’s the third move for us but it's the last and it's a great space to be moving in to.’’

The library will be spread across two floors, with meeting rooms, booth seating and workspaces, a research room and a children’s activity room included in the plans, library manager Lorraine Weston-Webb said.

”It’s a lovely space. It’s very light, and we have plenty of room to be able to hold activities and group meetings.’’

There are also patio spaces where people can sit outside in the sun and read, and new technology means they’ll be able to check in and check out their own books.

Gore District Council A concept video has been released for Gore's new library.

Next door, the James Cumming Community Centre is also nearly ready to be opened. Moveable walls mean three small spaces will be available there, but they can be combined into one big venue with seating for more than 100 people.

The cost of the building has increased from $6.82m to just under $8m.

The Government provided $3 million Government 'Shovel Ready' project funding for the library and a $958,000 Mataura Valley Milk development contribution was also being used on the building.

The previous council voted to spend $50,000 of 3 Waters Reform Better Off Funding on Māori artwork with cultural and local significance on internal glass walls.

“It’s been a lovely journey working with the Hokonui Rūnanga and their artists on that project,’’ Weston-Webb said.

The rūnanga had also researched and gifted names for each of the meeting rooms, and had been on site to bless the building.

The library had been housed in the former James Cumming Wing, and more recently in the Encounter New Life Church, after black mould and asbestos was found in the old library building in 2019.