Multimillion-dollar company refuses to pay after truck knocks wing mirror off car

When a Downer truck knocked the wing mirror off his car, Brad Chandler, right, was prepared to be reasonable, replacing it with a second hand mirror with the help of his dad, Jeff, left.

When Brad Chandler’s wing mirror was knocked off by a Downer truck, he was prepared to be reasonable.

He sourced a mismatching secondhand mirror, and with his dad Jeff’s help, fitted it to his car himself to keep costs down for the construction company.

“We’re not going to be dicks about it, it’s just a wing mirror,” Chandler said.

The replacement cost $270, around half the cost to have a new – and matching – mirror professionally fitted, he believed.

However, Downer are refusing to pay up, saying that without a registration number to identify the truck, they have no responsibility in the matter.

Downer is a multimillion-dollar construction and infrastructure firm operating in New Zealand, Australia and across the Pacific.

Locally, they have contracts with Nelson and Tasman district councils for engineering and infrastructure works.

Chandler’s car was parked on Richmond’s Wensley Rd at the time of the incident.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The “new” wing mirror doesn’t match Brad Chandler’s car. He doesn’t care about that, but he does think Downer should pay for the second hand replacement.

His parents were sitting inside: they’d just pulled up and were about to exit the vehicle when the Downer-branded truck rumbled past, knocking the mirror off.

The couple rang the construction company straight away, and an employee confirmed that a GPS tracking system placed one of their trucks in the area.

However, when they spoke with Downer site manager David White, the Chandlers were told that without a registration number, there was nothing the company could do.

When persisting with White didn’t work, Chandler went to the police, who went “above and beyond” but weren’t able to get a result, he said.

“Between my time, Dad’s time, police, Downer’s time; [the effort amounts to] well over $270 worth of time,” Brad said.

However, for Brad, it boiled down to a principle: a multi-million dollar company with local council contracts refusing to do the right thing.

Contacted by phone on Wednesday, White would not answer questions: “No comment ... I can’t talk to media.”

White said someone else from Downer would answer questions, but so far no-one from the company has responded.