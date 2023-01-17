Call for government action on road as cracks close State Highway to Coromandel

SH25A has been closed due to cracks in the road

Thames Coromandel’s mayor is calling on the government to help fix the region’s battered infrastructure after large cracks closed the main road to the district’s beach towns and left engineers uncertain if it will reopen before the upcoming long weekends.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said they made the decision to close SH25A road on Monday after cracks were identified and the potential risk of them worsening overnight.

Regional Manager for Maintenance and Operations, Rob Campbell said geotechnical investigation on Tuesday will decide if the road will remain closed or can safely reopen.

“The cracks have appeared following Cyclone Hale, which caused flooding and numerous slips across the Coromandel Peninsula. As there are numerous cracks we need to understand what is happening before we allow road users through this area.”

He used SH35 near the Motu River in the Eastern Bay of Plenty as an example where the situation moved rapidly and lost a lane to the river within days of the first cracks appearing.

“While that may not happen here, we cannot take any chances.”

Campbell did say it is too early to say whether the road will remain closed over the upcoming long weekends, with Auckland Anniversary the January 28 – 30 and then Waitangi weekend the following week.

With SH25A closed, road users will need to use SH2 through the Karangahake Gorge or SH 25 around the Coromandel Peninsula to travel to/from summer hotspots such as Whitianga and Whangamatā.

The alternative routes will add at least half an hour to travel times.

Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC) Mayor Len Salt said the peninsular needed to be prioritised, and said on Tuesday morning that the closure, the second is as many weeks, is a result of unprecedented recent rainfall.

“This, for us, is a serious concern... The weather events we’ve had with the storm system that came through and then cyclone Hale and the level of rainfall we’ve had since the beginning of January has been unprecedented.

“It seems to have undermined our roading structures in a way we haven’t seen for a long time.”

Salt says that the road closure will have a detrimental impact on the region’s businesses and has written to the Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to that effect.

“They’ve had two years of Covid and are just starting to get back on their feet. We’ve had ten days over Summer and the impact on our local businesses has been pretty severe... Just when we think we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we get another smack.”

Also included in Salt’s letter to the prime minister was a lament for “known trouble spots” to be made less prone to flooding and to add second lanes to the region’s two remaining one-lane-bridges at Graham’s Creek and Hikuai.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson said the closure of the road which is “crucial to the economic and driving necessity of people visiting and living on the Coromandel Peninsula,” is evidence of “NZTA remiss for years prioritising the roading need of the Coromandel Peninsula.”

Simpson, a National MP said: “It’s a challenging road at the best of times and if there is no maintenance and ongoing improvement then we are likely to see further closures and interruption in years ahead.”

“I would have thought Waka Kotahi and the government would be prioritising this as a key piece of roading infrastructure.”