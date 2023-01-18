Concerns about 'toughest year ahead' as demand at food banks rise

Wellington charity Ekta continued to distribute food parcels over the Christmas period but have seen an increase in demand, even as other services start up again.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge​ is a self-proclaimed “eternal optimist”, but even he feels anxious for the year ahead.

For the first time, he has heard people say they hadn’t eaten in a week, as the demand at their social supermarket grew since the Christmas period.

“That’s not something we’re used to,” he said. “There’s a degree of desperation that we haven’t seen before.”

Demand at food banks continues to rise across the country as the rise in cost of living shows no sign of slowing down.

Edridge said new faces were seen at the City Mission every week, including people who were on “reasonable wages” whose budgets “just doesn’t stretch” to meet basic needs.

He said the biggest impact after housing was the rise in cost of food, which hit a 14-year high last year.

In the year to December, costs from suppliers to supermarkets rose more than 10%, according to a report from economic consultants Infometrics and Foodstuffs.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the social supermarket gives dignity to those in need.

Supply challenges including labour market pressure, interest rates, high inflation and changing weather meant the pressure was set to continue this year, it said.

“Butchery, seafood, and frozen foods supplier costs remain more than 10% higher than a year ago, with broad-based supplier cost increases also observed in chilled foods and grocery goods over the last year.”

Edridge said the pressures had a visible impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing. People were scared, frustrated, and angry, he said.

“We’re forecasting probably the toughest year we’ve ever had.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand chief executive John Milligan says they process about six tonnes of food a day, distributing the equivalent of 284,000 meals a month.

Wellington cultural and food bank charity, Ekta, continued to operate throughout the Christmas period, but demands had risen further, even since other food banks reopened, founder Manjit Grewal​ said.

Grewal said it used to see about 80 people come by on a Saturday morning at St Peter’s Church, but now it was reaching over 90 and there were new faces each week.

On Thursdays outside Hanson Court Apartments, numbers had reached over 50 from about 30.

Many of the people Ekta provided to were from migrant backgrounds and Grewal believed its food deliveries had spread by word of mouth as one of few food banks operating over Christmas.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Founder of Ekta, Majit Grewal says dozens more people come to their food distributions each week.

“In the last few weeks we have seen that numbers have changed.

“Christmas is an expensive period ... Everything was closed and some people dependent on hourly wages, who were not fully employed, came to us.”

The demand in Christchurch had risen by almost 30%.

City Missioner Corinne Haines​ said it had distributed 772 food parcels so far this year as of Tuesday, compared with 598 during the same period last year.

Between 70 and 110 packs were being distributed a day, Haines said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Food banks are concerned the demand won’t be slowing down as economic pressures continue.

Over 2022, she saw a gradual increase in demand and didn’t see that changing in the next 12 months.

People came in saying they couldn’t believe they were at a food bank, Haines said.

“It’s interest rates, petrol prices, and January always being tough for people with children at home.”

One man in his 70s said he used to donate to the food bank but now found himself as a recipient.

“It is sad, there are people who are really struggling to cope.”

She was grateful for the ongoing support from donors and the community which the City Mission was reliant on.

Jono Bell​, the territorial director of community ministries at the Salvation Army, said the Christmas response was similar to previous years but since the beginning of last week, it saw a rise in demand across the motu.

Many people were seeking kai and support across Tauranga, Manakau, Christchurch, and Rotorua, he said.

With the cost of living and increasing suggestions of a looming recession, it was “gearing up” to support an increase in people in need.

He encouraged people to take care and be aware of the needs of others in their community, whānau and circle of friends.

“At the end of the day, people are really struggling.”