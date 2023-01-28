'Fix the roads' - Pothole link in fatal crash prompts plea from grieving mum

Steph Pukepuke doesn't want another life lost due to the state of New Zealand roads.

A mother who believes a pothole caused her son’s death wants the country’s roads improved before anyone else loses a loved one as she has.

Steph Pukepuke’s son Thomas died in October on the Kaimai Ranges, driving home after helping family shift furniture.

Hamilton-based Pukepuke said police told her it appeared his car blew a tyre in a pothole, making him lose control, cross the centreline and crash into another vehicle.

The Coroner hasn’t ruled on the cause of death, with the office confirming the case is still active.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Thomas Pukepuke was killed in a crash on the Kaimai Ranges, with his mother says initial investigations show was caused by a pothole.

The Waikato University student was six weeks short of his 20th birthday.

He had just finished his second year at Waikato University studying English, Media and Political Science, and won the Sam Barnes Screen and Media prize for 2022.

Pukepuke remembers October 28, a Friday morning when Thomas was heading to Tauranga.

“Tommy gave me a kiss at 7.30am, and said, I will see you tonight. I said, love you son, drive safe.

“He had gone to shift furniture, and then he had lunch with [his] aunty and nana. He sent us a text at 1pm saying "I am at lunch with Nana, and that is the last text we ever got.”

SUPPLIED Thomas Pukupuke was in his second year at Waikato University, six weeks shy of his 20th birthday.

The crash happened about 4.30pm, near the summit of the Kaimai Ranges.

Pukepuke was hosting a wedding at their Whatawhata home at the weekend, and a police officer arrived during the pre-wedding barbeque to tell them that Thomas had died in a crash.

The other driver was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Pukepuke said she’s not angry.

“I love him and I miss and I will every day but getting angry won’t bring him back.”

Pukepuke has decided to speak out as 377 families also lost loved ones on the roads last year and she doesn’t want more to know the feeling .

“Let's hope that no one else has to go through this.

“They have all this new stuff, but they’re not fixing up all this old stuff and there is a lot more traffic.”

Pukepuke would like to see better funding to fix roads instead of a series of term solutions.

Ged Cann/Stuff A company owned by Spark Group has won an Amazon Web Services award for its pothole-finding AI system.

“Let's do something about it. I don’t want to lay blame, but I don’t want to be angry, anger doesn’t achieve anything. I just want people to know it’s not okay for your kid to die like that.”

Pukepuke said Thomas was considering his options after university and was considering becoming a teacher and more recently thought of teaching English in Japan. Or also the possibility of being a speech-writer at parliament.

“He was really coming out of his shell and ready to move on.”

The family have only driven past the spot once, after the crash and Pukepuke said it had been resurfaced.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said they are aware of the fatal crash but couldn’t comment on the potential cause of death.

Christel Yardley/Stuff SH29 over the Kaimai Range is a high volume section of road which sees a lot of heavy vehicle traffic heading to and from the Port of Tauranga.

“What we do know is that at approximately 4.17pm on October 28, a westbound vehicle crossed the double yellow centre line on a left-hand bend, crossing the eastbound passing lane into the (lefthand) eastbound lane and collided with a second vehicle.

“There were no signs of emergency braking by either vehicle. The 19-year-old male driver of the first vehicle died at the scene, the 31-year-old female driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries.”

Waka Kotahi had no record of any unrepaired potholes at the crash site, which is described as 500 metres west of the Kaimai summit and 1.5 kilometres away from the site where a number of potholes opened up in heavy rain on September 30.

“Contractors had completed the majority of surface repairs to areas where potholes occurred on the Tauranga side of the Kaimai Range, by October 12, with the final patch complete on November 3.”

SH29 over the Kaimai Range is a high volume section of road which sees a lot of heavy vehicle traffic.

SUPPLIED Thomas Pukupuke died when his car crossed the centreline on the Kaimai Ranges in October.

Contractors completed significant resurfacing and rebuilding of the road last summer, which included laying sections of structural asphalt to improve the strength and durability of the road, Waka Kotahi said. Further resurfacing and rebuilding treatments were planned.

In October Waka Kotahi began an extensive summer programme which was to see more than 700 lane kilometres in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty being rebuilt or resealed, equating to around 14% of the regional state highway network.

However, a wet start to summer has impacted on the programme.

“Prior to Christmas our East Waikato contractor predominantly focused on their large reseal programme across the Coromandel Peninsula, and selected sites such as the structural asphalt application on SH27 in Matamata. Over the coming months they will be working across their network, including resealing sections of SH29 and SH24 at the foot of the Kaimai Range.”

The programme's work was meant to finish at the end of March however, some work such as asphalt resurfacing can be completed in April or May depending on location.

”We are looking at how we can make our network more resilient to the effects of weather, either through different treatment types or investment in supplementary assets such as subsoil drainage.”