Wakatu Hotel calls last drinks, one of the 'last large footprint bars' in Nelson

Sean and Steph Davis outside of the Wakatu Hotel on Bridge St. The bar’s last drinks were on Sunday.

A Nelson watering hole that’s been an institution for generations has shut its doors for good – and the 157 year old building faces an unknown future.

Sean Davis, who ran Wakatu Hotel for the past 18 months with his wife Steph, bought the bar, but not the property, as a “short term deal”.

It is understood the hotel is owned by Wakatū Incorporation.

Wakatū chief executive Kerensa Johnston said the hotel was loved by many in Nelson, and Wakatū’s plans for the building were under development.

READ MORE:

* Robbery of treasured taonga from baby's grave 'blow' for grieving parents

* Nelson swimmer rescued from same beach a year before drowning death

* Kiwi baker Cloudy Kitchen cops abuse from online trolls who say her butter is 'too yellow'



The hotel would remain temporarily closed. “We look forward to sharing details with the community in due course,” she said.

Sunday was the hotel’s final trading day, and there were tears and “hundreds” of people through the doors as Nelsonians came to say farewell to the venerable establishment.

Hotel bars, it seems, are a bit of a dying breed.

“There’s not many of the older ones around anymore anywhere, these big large footprint bars in the middle of town,” Sean says.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A man walks with a child in a stroller around the now closed Wakatu Hotel on Bridge St.

“It's just a change of customer preference.”

The pub had about 10 to a dozen regulars, he said, who had been drinking there from a time before he was even born.

They were men who had their own drinking vessels, their own bar stools, those who were part of a “different generation of people who drink, that just come for the one or two every afternoon, and that's it.”

Their drop of choice: “It’s always beer out of a jug,” Sean said.

“They don’t get too tricky about it.”

The pub’s regulars were something like an on site expert maintenance crew - with their own tool shed and gear.

A man named Ralph had been cleaning the windows in exchange for a jug of beer for 30 years, he said.

The couple said even though it was their business, they relied on the locals to tell them where things were, or what water pipe leaked into what area or what cord went into which power-point.

If a fuse blew in one of the accommodation rooms, they would be able to tell them which one it was out of “huge numbers” of fuses and power boards.

“They have an incredible knowledge of the building.”

The couple are in the process of redeveloping the former Club Paradox on Bridge St to house a bar called O’Shedigans, with a planned opening date of early February.

Braden Fastier/Stuff “Hundreds” of couples met at the Wakatu Hotel before it closed. Now, its chattels are up for sale.

They’re currently selling off the hotel’s chattels, and it seems there are plenty of former customers who would like to buy a piece of history - one couple for instance, wanted to buy a “piece of wall” to make a clock out of.

Much of the hotel’s furniture has been repurposed into the new “older style” bar with an Irish theme, such as the bar top and beer taps, though in a more modern setting.

There were limits as to what could be upcycled, however.

“We did look at the carpet, we just thought that’s probably a bridge too far.”

Many of the people who learned of the institution's closing took to social media to share their memories of the hotel – including hundreds of couples that met there.

The Davis are in fact one of them. Sean met Steph in 2003 when she was pulling pints herself.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Wakatu Hotel, pictured on the left, is a Class A heritage building.

The hotel has 19 rooms, and has recently been home to fishing crews between jobs and newly arrived RSE workers.

Nelson local Emma Haruru remembers working at the hotel in the 1990s when she was in her early 20s.

As a newbie barmaid, she apologised for “a lot of very bad pours” of the beers – of which she served plenty.

Haruru remembers DB Draught, Lion Brown and Canterbury Draught being swilled, and ashtrays on the bar. The TAB was still there, as was the Cobb and Co.

Our drinking habits might be more sophisticated, but some things remain constant, and in the case of the Wakatu Hotel, Haruru reckons that would be the decor.

“It could be a museum,” she says.

According to an article on 19th century Nelson hotels published in the Journal of the Nelson and Marlborough Historical Societies, the present Wakatu Hotel was licenced by Fred Vause in 1900, in a property built in 1866 for H.V. Phillips' Beehive Stores.

The new venture was an “immediate success” and the building was extended along Collingwood St in 1902.

The Nelson City Council (NCC) website lists the property’s a capital value as $1.97 million as of September 2021.

Parts of the building were deemed earthquake prone by the council in 2020. Seismic work on the west wing has a deadline of October 19, 2025.

Council group manager environmental Dennis Bush-King said the Wakatu Hotel was a Class A heritage building under the Nelson Resource Management Plan and therefore required a resource consent to be demolished or altered.

“Nelson City Council has not received an application for resource consent at present,” he said.