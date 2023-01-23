Rotorua to host first NRL Indigenous Games to be held outside Australia

Moehewa Armstrong said he hoped to see the enthusiasm of the Pasifika games in Auckland replicated in Rotorua as the NRL Indigenous Games are played outside Australia for the first time.

The NRL Harvey Norman All Stars: Māori v Indigenous clash is set to take place in Rotorua this year, the first time the NRL Indigenous Games fixture is being held outside of Australia.

And Rotorua is the perfect place to hold it, according to New Zealand rugby league great and head coach NZ U16 Residents at New Zealand Rugby League, Moehewa Armstrong – who says he’ll “be there waving my Māori flag”.

“Watching the NRL Indigenous Games is always awesome. They are getting as big as the State of Origin, in fact it’s our version of the State of Origin. It’s fitting that the game is being held here. It’s where we’ve held our Māori rugby league tournaments every year,” he said.

Armstrong, who is currently based in Auckland, is bringing his whānau to Rotorua for the big clashes between New Zealand Māori and the Australian Indigenous men’s and women’s teams on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Rotorua International Stadium.

“As soon as the tickets came online, I bought a whole heap of tickets. I’ll be there waving my Māori flag and I’m hoping that others will join me, get a Māori flag and get behind the teams.

“In Auckland when you’ve got a Samoan or Tongan game you see the atmosphere and everyone just wants to be a part of it. I want to do that in Rotorua.

“Following our Pasifika cousins, the pride that they put in behind it. Win or lose they’re just there enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying just being out there, supporting their team. I think that’s what it will be like for us.

“It’s going to be an all-dayer for me, I can’t wait. I’m going to put down a hāngī, I’m going to watch all the pre-games and go all-out.”

FELIX DESMARAIS/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING It’s fitting that the games are in Rotorua because that’s where Māori rugby league tournaments are usually held, says New Zealand rugby league great Moehewa Armstrong.

Armstrong, who is the Junior Kiwi assistant coach, has played a big part in helping to develop youngsters through New Zealand Rugby League and the Warriors and is excited about the prospects for the game in Aotearoa.

“We are a nursery of rugby and rugby league players for sure, and it’s really exciting seeing them coming through, and the opportunities these rangatahi (young people) have these days.

“I was at a Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland for Under 13, 14 and 15 and it was like a mini-World Cup. There were massive crowds, it was a really awesome atmosphere. By the time they make the actual Māori team, they will be seasoned professionals,” he said.

Prior to the kick-off of the main event between the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori versus Australian Indigenous All Stars, fans will be treated to a mixed touch game between the Māori All Stars and Australian Indigenous All Stars as well as a league clash between the New Zealand Māori Women and the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars.