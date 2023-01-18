Petone to Wellington shared path expected to be game-changer for cyclists, walkers

The Ngāūranga to Petone shared pathway is part of a longer path called Te Ara Tupua that will eventually allow people to walk or bike around the whole harbour. (First published in July 2022).

It has been talked about for more than 100 years, but work has finally begun on the $311.9 million cycleway and walkway between Wellington and Petone.

Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One is expected to be a game changer for commuting cyclistsand add to the resilience of the train track and State Highway 2.

Cycling Advocates Network project manager Patrick Morgan is predicting a dramatic rise in cycling commuters, many of whom will use ebikes.

“I think everyone will be surprised at how popular it will be.”

READ MORE:

* $190 million approved for Petone to Ngauranga cycleway

* Suburb Spotlight: Why you should visit Petone, Lower Hutt

* Eastern Bays Shared Path closer to construction after project gets resource consent

* Richard Cole: Council needs to step up on Petone traffic woes



A section of the Honiana Te Puni Reserve, at the western end of the Petone foreshore, was this week fenced off to provide a construction base for the project.

The reserve will eventually house a new building (for rowing and waterskiing) and a cultural base for Te Ātiawa Taranaki Whānui.

Barges will bring materials to the project site, reducing truck traffic and helping make construction more efficient. It is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

Morgan said after more than 100 years of lobbying for a safe cycling route between Wellington and Lower Hutt, cyclists were delighted to see work begin.

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff Much of the western end of the Petone foreshore is fenced off as Waka Kotahi begins work on the $319m shared pathway between Petone and Wellington.

Most cyclists lacked the confidence to use the existing route on the shoulder of SH2, he said.

Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One will be a safe 20-minute ride. Morgan expected older cyclists using ebikes would find it very attractive.

“An ebike turns a mere mortal into a super-hero. It flattens hills and deals with headwinds.”

The ride between the two cities was short and it should not have taken a century to build a safe facility linking them, he said.

Waka Kotahi An image of Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One released in 2021 by Waka Kotahi, when it announced it was fast tracking the project.

A number of cyclists have died on SH2 and those deaths could have been avoided with a safer route, Morgan said.

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director Emma Speight said the shared cycleway would be a major asset for the region.

“Right now, no safe option exists for people who wish to travel between Wellington and Lower Hutt by bike or on foot. Getting this project underway is an important first step to fixing this.”

The project will also have cultural benefits, including the construction of the Tāwharau Pods – new cultural and community buildings – on the eastern side of the Honiana Te Puni Reserve.

Stuff Waka Kotahi architects impression of a section of the soon to be built shared pathway between Wellington and Petone.

The pods will be a base for traditional carvers and signal a return to the area for Te Ātiawa Taranaki Whānui.

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry said the project was a significant addition to the local shared path network.

“This is an exciting development and another major step towards improving public spaces and achieving a transport network that supports people to move around freely, safely, and efficiently with lower environmental impact. The creation of this critical walking and cycling link, and the upgraded reserve, will be significant assets to our city and people.”

Graeme​ Hall of the Great Harbour Way Trust predicted the shared path would prove transformational. The trust’s long term vision was for a cycleway/walkway that followed the harbour from Baring Head to Sinclair Head.

Stuff Waka Kotahi architects impression of a section of Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One, the shared pathway between Wellington and Lower Hutt.

Although there had been concern about the cost, Hall said the benefits to the region would be signifiant.

As well as providing a “buffer” for the railway lines and SH2, it would fill in a major gap in the cycle network.

“Hopefully, in a few years, we will be able to cycle from the Pencarrow Lighthouse all the way to the airport.”

As well as cyclists, fishers and walkers would benefit too. “It will be like the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway, a place to meet people.”

Waka Kotahi said work on the $63m cycleway linking Melling to Petone should be finished by mid-2023.