Barbara Kuriger rules out quitting politics after 'most testing time' in her career

Barbara Kuriger, photographed in the House of Representatives in July 2021, has no intention of choosing to walk away from her political career, or constituents. (File photo)

Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger has ruled out quitting politics and is determined to try and win her seat again at this year’s general election.

Last October, National’s Kuriger resigned from her agriculture, biosecurity and food safety portfolios after an ongoing dispute between her family and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was revealed.

The disagreement had been ongoing since 2017, and Kuriger said the situation had “created a blurred line with my portfolio responsibilities”.

In 2020, Kuriger’s son Tony was fined and convicted after an MPI animal welfare investigation was launched, and resulted in prosecution, after cows in his care were found to have suffered serious lameness between October 2016 and April 2017.

Twenty-two cows had to be put down.

When Kuriger relinquished her portfolios over the dispute, party leader Christopher Luxon labelled the conflict with MPI a “serious lapse of judgement”, casting immediate doubt on the MP’s future in politics.

Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon previously called Kuriger’s ongoing beef with the Ministry for Primary Industries as a “serious lapse of judgement”. (File image)

But this week, Kuriger signalled her intentions.

She categorically ruled out walking away from the job, and said it was her plan to stand for re-election in the Taranaki-King Country seat if she got the nod through the party’s selection process.

“For me, it’s business as usual, there’s plenty of pressing things that need to get done.”

With a bit of downtime over the Christmas break to reflect on the last few months, Kuriger admitted the media scrutiny and stress on her family resulted in the period being the most testing time of her political career.

But Kuriger felt she had “worked hard” since she entered Parliament in 2014 to represent her electorate, an area that was largely rural and known as heartland farming country.

In 2017, she won the seat by a large majority, netting 15,259 more votes than her closest rival.

Three years later, she retained the seat in the face of the so-called red tide, which swept the country heavily favouring Labour.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger says the last few months have been the most testing spell of her political career so far. (File photo)

While her majority was slashed by about 11,600 votes in 2020, Kuriger secured only one of 23 electorate seats won by National across the country.

During her second term in Parliament, Kuriger also acted as National’s senior whip.

While Kuriger said there was “still a long way to go” until this year’s general election, and not withstanding any “curveballs” that pop up along the way, she believed she still enjoyed the support from her constituents.

She said she had fielded messages of support from people, along with encouragement to stay in the job, which had been heartening.

“I just couldn’t keep up with the support, it was very overwhelming.”

Having no current portfolio responsibilities to her name, Kuriger said she would relish the opportunity to tackle fresh challenges.

“Whatever I am given, I would put my heart and soul into it.”