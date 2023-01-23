Long road ahead: Family recovers from fatal Wairau Valley crash in Marlborough

Three weeks after a Jaguar V8 crashed head-first into his ute, David Hawtin still finds himself weighing up the moments that led to his father’s death.

What if they left Lake Rotoiti two minutes later and avoided the Jaguar altogether? What if there had been room to swerve, on that sweeping State Highway 63 bend? Would it save his father’s life, or would it cost someone else theirs?

The family had spent an idyllic summer day boating on the lake, before driving back down Wairau Valley to Blenheim, about 6pm on December 29.

Hawtin was towing a boat with his Ford Raptor, with his partner Amy Darling in the front passenger seat, his father Graeme in the back, and another three vehicles of family and friends following.

Supplied David Hawtin's Ford Raptor and a Jaguar V8 collided on SH63 at Wairau Valley on December 29, 2022, killing Graeme Hawtin and Paul Day.

Suddenly the Jaguar appeared around the bend in front of them.

“It was like a missile coming around the corner,” Hawtin said. “I remember Amy screaming, and then boom.

“The frightening thing about crashes is you truly have no time to do anything. You see it for half a second and boom. We all think we’re good drivers ... you like to think you’d have time to take evasive action, but it was an absolute instant.”

SUPPLIED David Hawtin’s Ford Raptor was severely damaged after the crash on SH63 in Wairau Valley, Marlborough.

The two vehicles stopped locked together, half in Hawtin’s lane and half on the narrow gravel verge.

The boat dented the back of the ute, and the bonnet crushed both Hawtin’s feet where he hit the brake.

The other vehicle’s bonnet also crumpled with the impact, killing the driver, Paul Day.

Hawtin’s father was “twisted on a funny angle” but seemed to be conscious and talking, whereas Darling was alarmingly silent, Hawtin said.

Supplied Emergency services at the scene of the crash on SH63.

Their children in the following cars were able to stop safely. Flynn, 16, pulled his grandfather from the car while Lettie, 19, dialled 111 and her boyfriend, Conner Te Wake-Walker, helped Hawtin remove Darling.

In a stroke of luck, Flynn and Conner had recently completed a first aid course.

Conner and Hawtin performed CPR on Darling. “It was nothing like being in a room with a dummy,” Hawtin said. “It was a shambles.

“We were telling her, ‘you’ve got to stay alive’. There was a lot of panic, and she was saying ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t feel my back’.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff The crash killed two people, about 6pm on December 29.

“It’s amazing how time spins differently for everyone. By the time the helicopter arrived, I felt like no time had passed but it was 25 minutes ... the kids thought it seemed like hours.”

Darling was transported by helicopter to Wellington Hospital, and Hawtin in the ambulance to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim. His father died from his injuries.

A crane had to pull the ute out of the other car. The vehicles were “absolutely wrecked”, Hawtin said.

While Hawtin, braced between the steering wheel, seat and brake, received broken bones and bruising, Darling’s injuries were mainly internal. She had three cracked ribs, a punctured lung, lacerations to her liver and spleen, a cracked spine and a bruised pancreas.

Supplied The ute was extensively damaged in the crash.

Hawtin’s business had run many fundraisers for rescue helicopters over the years, so to have one come to their aid was a strange twist of fate, he said.

“You never think you’ll be the recipient at some point ... And then you realise you’re at the mercy of ambulances and hospitals, and how important they are.

‘“I just want to say how amazing the emergency services were, and how quick they got to the scene to help us all, and the helicopter, and just the treatment at our hospital ... it was the most brilliant care and compassion you could imagine. It’s one of the things you remember most, how good the hospital was and how incredibly caring they were.”

Supplied The boat, towed by Hawtin’s ute, impacted the rear of the ute in the crash.

Their recovery would take weeks. Hawtin and Darling, both being independent people, had struggled to adapt but their children were home for the summer and had become attentive carers.

“They had to watch the whole thing unfold ... to have coped as well as they did is just incredible.

“In some ways we’re lucky this happened to us as a family, going through it all together and trying to piece together what happened, that’s probably what got us all through.”

Derek Flynn/Stuff Graeme Hawtin, pictured in the old Mitre 10 site before the Mega store was built on Alabama Rd.

Hawtin had wondered what would have happened if he did have time and room to swerve.

“But if I did, the car could have hit one of the kids in the car behind us.

“Dad being in his 80s ... he’d had a pretty good life. And he’d had a great last day, if you could pick your best day, all the kids and grandkids at the lake.”

The crash also had a mental impact, with Hawtin dreaming about it frequently. He had also become reluctant to take long car journeys.

“It’s a mental game as much as a physical one ... You have to mentally work out how to go forward.”

Visiting the crash site, he recalled seeing a driver distracted from the road looking at the passenger seat, and being horrified at the seemingly innocuous action.

A police spokesperson said they could not yet confirm the cause of the crash.

Hawtin said he would like to see the roading network built to a higher standard. But people also needed to realise that driving a car was often the most dangerous thing they did every day, he said.

“Our roads have us coming towards each other at 100kph, a metre apart. We will always have the human element, and people who reach for things that fall off the seat, or take their eyes off the road to change the radio station.

“Go slow. Make sure you’re fit to drive. If you’re not feeling well or you’ve been drinking or you’re feeling sleepy, don’t drive, don’t take that risk, because you can change people’s lives forever. We need to think more about other people on the road.”

Graeme Hawtin worked in retail hardware from the age of 12, and opened one of New Zealand’s first Mitre 10 stores in Blenheim in the 1970s. He and his son then developed Mitre 10 Mega on Alabama Rd in 2007.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Mitre 10 managing director Graeme Hawtin, left, and general manager David Hawtin inspect progress on the new Mitre 10 Mega building in 2007.

He was added to the Mitre 10 Hall of Fame last year, and was also a life member of Marlborough Cricket, having represented Marlborough between the ages of 16 and 36, and was captain from 1969 to 1976.

He was a hardworking, kind and unselfish person, always helping the community behind the scenes, and he was also a devoted father and grandfather, Hawtin said.

They had been overwhelmed with condolences, visits and kind messages from the community, particularly from the Mitre 10 team, Hawtin said.