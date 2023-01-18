Cancer fundraising ride becomes 'journey of a lifetime'

Daniel Dwyer rides through Invercargill, beside the Waihopai River, on Tuesday, on his way to Bluff during his length of the country ride to raise funds for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Daniel Dwyer felt plenty of pain climbing countless “gnarly hills” during his 3000km off-road bike ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

But he said it was nothing compared to the pain felt by child cancer victims and their families.

After spending time in paediatric wards with his own son, Melachy, and seeing the heartbreak of parents whose children had cancer, Dwyer decided to raise money for the Child Cancer Foundation.

He’s just ridden the length of the country, linking up with multiple mountain bike trails along the way, and raised more than $5000 for the foundation.

READ MORE:

* Breast cancer survivor's ride to good health

* Te Anau family in Rotorua on their cycling journey from Bluff to Cape Reinga

* Coast to coast cycle route offers another option to visit Taranaki



The journey not only benefited cancer victims; it was one of the best things he had done, but not without struggle.

Among his hardest stretches was Ninety Mile Beach at the beginning.

“The sand was pretty soft so I was out of the saddle pushing big gears for a day-and-a- half with a headwind.”

He started the journey weighing 107kg and finished it at 89kg, believing the slog along the beach was a key reason for some of the 18kg weight loss.

His abiding memory from the journey, apart from the many wonderful trails he rode, was the generosity of New Zealanders who helped him and donated to his cause.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Daniel Dwyer enjoys a quick breather in Invercargill during his length of the country ride to raise funds for the Child Cancer Foundation.

He fondly remembers being outside a dairy in the central North Island town of Mangakino “completely pancaked” after finishing a particularly hard mountain bike trail, when a woman approached him.

“She says ‘follow me back to my place and have a shower and I’ll do your laundry and my husband can make you some food’. I was desperate for all three and that’s exactly what happened. It’s been like that pretty much every town I’ve gone to.”

Dwyer left Cape Reinga on December 22 and arrived at Bluff 26 days later, on January 17, before getting a ferry to Stewart Island to complete his length of the country journey.

Seeing his own country as a tourist was one of the best things he had done, he said.

“It’s just been fantastic. It’s actually been a journey of a lifetime.”

A Child Cancer Foundation spokesperson said Dwyer’s $5000-plus donation would go towards supporting families through their child's cancer journey.

“It could help us cover the cost of counselling for five family members, provide a personal development grant to help a child or family member move forward with their lives, or support a family through the loss of their child.”