State Highway 25A to Coromandel opens for daylight hours

Some cracks in SH25A are 15 metres deep and 75mm wide

Motorists will be able to use the damaged Coromandel State Highway 25A during daylight hours despite some cracks up to 15m deep, with Waka Kotahi reopening it with precautions.

One of the main thoroughfares to the Coromandel was closed on Monday due to cracks appearing in the road between Kōpū and Hikuai after Cyclone Hale.

Traffic will be able to use the road from 7am to 7pm, but will be restricted to one lane and a temporary speed limit of 30km.

Investigations were carried out by geotechnical engineers on Tuesday the Thames-Coromandel District Council said, which “showed a significant number of cracks, some measuring 15 metres deep and up to 75mm wide.

READ MORE:

* A week on - Mercury Bay Boating Club fights a fundraising battle as move looms

* Thames-Coromandel assesses cyclone damage - 'will run into serious six figures'

* Cliff 'likely' to collapse on Thames coast road in wake of Cyclone Hale



Motorists will be directed to drive on the side of the road that is least affected.

Cracks on this side were being filled on Tuesday afternoon to prevent rain getting in.

Monitoring devices are being put in place to detect deterioration. If the situation worsens, the road may have to be closed again while further solutions are investigated.

While SH25A is closed, road users will need to use State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge or State Highway 25 around the Coromandel Peninsula.

The nighttime closure hour of 7pm will continue until further notice.

Google Maps State Highway 25A is one of the major routes to Coromandel's holiday hotspots.

Thames Coromandel’s mayor Len Salt said on Tuesday he’s calling on the government to help fix the region’s battered infrastructure

He said the closure had been the second in weeks and was the result of unprecedented recent rainfall.

Salt says that the road closure will have a detrimental impact on the region’s businesses and has written to the Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to that effect.

“They’ve had two years of Covid and are just starting to get back on their feet. We’ve had ten days over summer and the impact on our local businesses has been pretty severe... Just when we think we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we get another smack.”

The alternative routes added at least half an hour to travel times.