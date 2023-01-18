Harbourmaster dishes out tickets after 'crazy' behaviour on Lake Karapiro

Boaties have been warned to behave on Lake Karapiro (file photo)

Waikato boaties are being told to behave after “crazy” behaviour on Lake Karapiro saw maritime officers worried about safety and issuing numerous breach notices.

Waikato Regional Council Habourmaster Chris Bredenbeck said they had three patrol vessels out on the lake over the weekend.

“Staff received multiple complaints from skippers about the “crazy” behaviour of other boaties around them.

“We had a harbour master boat out all day Saturday and two harbour master jet skis all day Sunday and, altogether, they issued 23 breaches of the rules over the weekend,” Bredenbeck said.

Bredenbeck said after a period of bad weather there were many people out on the lake enjoying the fine weather window.

“Skippers were seen to be speeding near other boats, towing without observers and not wearing life jackets when required.

“When it’s congested with boats like that out on the lake it is really important that everyone follows the safety requirements.”

He said there have been no boating related deaths in the Waikato this year.

“It’s not just about the safety of the skipper and their boats, but also the safety of others on the water around them.

“When we’re out we speak to the skippers and there are a lot that are new to boating skippers and not aware of the rules. The responsibility is for people operating boats to be aware of the rules before they get out on the water.”

People can face a $200 fine if they don’t wear a life jacket and observe the 5 knot rule near shore or have an observer when required.

For more information on rules and safety, can be found online Rules and safety information | Waikato Regional Council.