350 home govt project on site Minister once ruled too risky for 80 homes

Housing Minister Megan Woods rejected a bid to turn a parcel of Rotorua land into a special housing area in 2018, citing flood fears, but the land has now been acquired by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development with plans for 350 homes.

The site was also rejected in 2004 as a possible cemetery due to the presence of "sewage sludge".

The site was also rejected in 2004 as a possible cemetery due to the presence of "sewage sludge".

But five years and a housing crisis later, in which Rotorua motels have been crammed with emergency tenants rather than tourists, the site seems set for nearly four times as many houses as originally proposed.

In a written statement a MHUD spokesperson confirmed the purchase and said the site would be used “to provide a mixed development of affordable housing for private market and public housing”.

“The development is for approximately 350 homes.”

The spokesperson declined to say how much MHUD paid for the land, citing commercial sensitivity as it seeks a development partner for the site.

MHUD did confirm however that a memorandum of understanding had been agreed with Watchman Residential “to progress design and consenting works”.

Watchman Capital director Andrea Jacobson confirmed they “have an interest” but declined to comment further.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson confirmed it was the same location mooted for a special housing area development back in 2018 – which was eventually axed over flood and congestion fears.

In a 2019 letter from Minister of Housing Megan Woods to then Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick, Woods said she had to decline the request for the site to become a special housing area.

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff 31 Ngongotaha Rd, the site for the planned 350 home development.

“Firstly, it is difficult to quantify the risk of flooding to the proposed SHA site at this stage,” Woods said.

“Secondly, an independent review by an engineering firm of the documents you provided us has found the site is reasonably complex. This is due to the property’s proximity to a stream and potential to increase flood hazard to downstream properties.”

Issues with the site were also flagged in a separate 2019 MHUD briefing paper on the site, which also cited flood risk, storm water and congestion issues.

“On balance, these factors cumulatively weigh against the recommendation of the proposed SHA,” the briefing document said.

The site is close to the location of flooding in April 2018 when in just one hour, 62.5mm of rain fell, prompting Chadwick to declare a State of Emergency.

In a written response to Stuff questions Woods declined to say how much MHUD paid for the land, but did say the development was key to the recently-signed Housing Accord and would ensure Rotorua had “better and more sustainable housing outcomes”.

“In order to reduce the reliance on emergency housing in Rotorua, which all parties, including Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue, have agreed is a key priority, we must increase the supply of affordable and market homes in the region,” she said.

Stuff The 2019 letter Minister of Housing Megan Woods sent to then Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick rejecting the site for special housing area status, citing flood risk concerns.

“The 350 home development on Ngongotahā Road is a key part of the Government’s plan to address the significant housing shortage in Rotorua and reduce the number of people living in emergency housing. Without developments like this, the reliance on emergency housing in Rotorua will continue.”

Woods said that the site was declined as a housing area in 2019 due to flood concerns, but that since then “further investigations have been completed”.

“Flood assessments and hydraulic modelling has been completed on the part of the site that is subject to flooding. Through these assessments feasible solutions have been identified to mitigate flooding issues and enable residential development,” she said.

“Further design and modelling is now underway, this will be peer reviewed and then assessed under the resource consent application process.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said he believed MHUD paid $8m for the land and that in the intervening five years the only thing to change was that land price – he said it was valued at $2m in 2018.

“They said at the time it was cancelled because of significant concerns about flooding,” he said.

“What will they do to mitigate their original concerns? Their concern was for 80 houses, why do they no longer have concerns about 350?”

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff A formerly confidential Ministry of Housing and Urban Development briefing on 31 Ngongotaha Rd, dated July 2019, also highlighted flood concerns.

Rotorua-based Labour List MP Tamati Coffey said Rotorua needed “new, warm, dry homes”.

“If the concerns for the Ngongotahā housing development have been mitigated, then it’s time to move the diggers in and get building,” he said.

“Ngongotahā has a strong hearty community and this development will no doubt be welcomed locally.”

Former councillor and Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers group chair Reynold Macpherson said he was “deeply concerned” about the purchase in light of the 2018 flooding.

He also said members of the Ngongotahā community had also been against the SHA proposals, and that plans for more than 300 additional homes “would significantly impact the Ngongotahā Village”.

The MHUD spokesperson said a public meeting would be held about the development on January 26 at the Ngongotahā Community Hall from 5.30pm.

They said that MHUD deputy chief executive Ben Dalton would “be in attendance to provide further information and answer questions”.

The spokesperson also said it was “in everyone’s interest to see a development that will enhance the community”.

“More housing is a solution to housing stress and related community impacts,” they said.

“In recent decades, New Zealand has failed to build enough houses and we need to build more homes to catch up on decades of undersupply.

“Everyone with an interest is invited to come along to the public meeting to share ideas about what they would like to see in a development that will deliver to the community.”