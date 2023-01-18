The 200km adventure race hardly anyone finishes

Athletes from around the world are preparing to take on the adventure race The Revenant in northern Southland this week. They have 60 hours to complete about 200km.

Tom Hunt has run a 170km ultra marathon in the past - but his next event is on another level again. It’s equivalent to running up and down Mt Everest twice.

Hunt is one of 37 people from around the world competing in the Revenant adventure race in northern Southland from Thursday to Sunday, an event just four people have finished in four years.

Previous competitors have included US Navy seals, and this year competitors have come from Scotland, England, Germany, the United States, Australia and of course New Zealand.

A seasoned ultra runner, Hunt, from Auckland, has finished other races ranging from 80km to 170km, often on hilly terrain.

But he has yet to conquer the Revenant, with two previous attempts falling short.

If successful this week he will cover about 200km and 16,000 vertical metres, the equivalent of climbing up and down Mt Everest twice.

The Revenant is raced near Garston on the 2000 hectare Welcome Rock family farm of Southland District councillor Tom O’Brien.

Supplied Tom Hunt, competing in the Revenant adventure race in 2020, is back for another go in 2023.

The unmarked 200km course, on steep terrain which includes alpine tussocks and Fiordland-like Beech forest, covers four laps. Competitors, either individuals or two-person teams, are unable to have support people. And they must navigate with compass and map only to 14 well-hidden checkpoints, all within 60 hours.

If they don‘t reach certain points at certain times, they are withdrawn from the event.

Hunt got about halfway through the second of four laps in both 2020 and 2021, pulling out at about the 25-hour mark on both occasions, without any sleep. He believed he had heat stroke and he definitely had stomach issues, unable to hold down his food.

“It’s very hard, the terrain is very steep, you are mostly off trail and moving slowly, and you have to be onto it with your navigation and route finding,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Revenant adventure race organisers Tom O’Brien, left, and Scott Worthington putting checkpoints in place ahead of the three-day event near Garston, which starts on Thursday.

“And for those who get further than a day, you are dealing with sleep deprivation.”

Hunt said he was returning for a third attempt because he had unfinished business.

“It’s the challenge of being able to push myself, seeing how far I can go ... and it’s also for the camaraderie, the people you meet there.”

The annual event is New Zealand’s version of the infamous Barkley Marathons, held in Tennessee’s woods (United States) where just 15 people have finished in 35 years.

O’Brien, who runs the Revenant with Scott Worthington, said the event was “very, very difficult, but not impossible”.

Competitors often started preparing their race strategies a year out, but many variables came into play once out on the course.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Revenant adventure race organisers Tom O’Brien and Scott Worthington out on the course ahead of the Thursday start.

“It depends on your fitness, your mental state, the weather ... and 200kms is a long way to go, you are up in sub alpine snow tussocks, then you are down into rivers and creeks.”

O’Brien said the event was a celebration of the great outdoors, and he got to welcome some extraordinary competitors to his place. They appreciated the history, ecology and beauty of the environment.

“It’s the mystery of seeing how far people can push themselves physically and mentally and emotionally. You see the best of the best and the worst of the worst come out.”

A prize was waiting at the end for anyone who finished.

They would get to open a Welcome Rock bottle of whisky and enjoy a dram.

“And they get their name etched into the silver of the trophy, with the name and year they became a Revenant.”