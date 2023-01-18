One dead, one missing after five rescued from water north of Whangamatā

A person is dead and another remains missing following a mass rescue of at least five off an eastern Coromandel beach locals describe as dangerous.

A police statement said emergency services responded to an incident at Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā.

Fire and Emergency group manager Shane Bromley said that a person had died, despite crews doing CPR.

Police said individuals who saw a group of seven people signalling for help, about 11.25am on Wednesday.

Six people were pulled from the water.

A search was ongoing for the missing person, and will be assisted by a fixed-wing aircraft later on Wednesday afternoon.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call at 11.27am on Wednesday.

Three helicopters, three ambulances and two managers responded to the scene and treated five patients.

One person is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital, while another person in a moderate condition is being transported by road to Thames Hospital.

Three other people suffered minor injuries.

St John initially said seven patients were involved but corrected that to five people.

Bromley said three local crews attended after getting the call at around 11.20am and left Opoutere Beach at 3pm

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Three rescue helicopters were seen at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday following a water incident at Opoutere Beach near Whangamata.

A police spokesperson said just before 2pm there was an ongoing search while RNZ reported Surf Lifesaving saying one person remained missing in the water.

The Westpac Auckland Rescue helicopter was among the helicopters that attended, and flight radar shows it flew what appears to be a search pattern along the beach but did not land.

Whangamatā Surf live saving said there was a search and rescue underway in Opoutere with lifeguards from multiple clubs looking for and assisting multiple swimmers.

Opoutere is about 11kms north of Whangamatā and is sparsely settled but has a camping ground.

A local resident said that it’s a terrible swimming beach and does not have lifesavers on it.

“And with the weather we’ve had recently it’s pretty rough. Whangamatā has had similar conditions, and they had closed their beach with the recent weather.”