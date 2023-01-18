Boy who died in Upper Hutt 'freak accident' had just started school

The 5-year-old boy who was killed on Monday was a happy, vibrant child. (File photo)

A young child killed in a freak accident in Upper Hutt was a happy, vibrant child, a family spokesman says.

The 5-year-old boy died on Monday in what a family member called a “freak accident” involving a vehicle at a rural Upper Hutt property.

A family spokesman said the family was coming together following the tragic accident.

“He was just a vibrant young wee five-year-old who started school at the end of last year. It's a struggle, but we're thankful for all the best wishes that have been coming through.”

The family spokesman said a lot of people were struggling to get their heads around such a tragic event.

The boy had been a “very happy” and vibrant child who had started school last year.

The family was making arrangements for the child’s funeral.

He thanked well-wishers for their kind words and asked for privacy during this time.

“It's an ordeal when you lose a young one this age. There's nothing really to say other than what's already been said.”

Police confirmed an investigation into the incident, shortly after 6pm on Monday, was under way.

“Police are offering support to the family involved during this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.