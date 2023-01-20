The stretch of State Highway 1 that is down to 30kph and won't be fixed until next summer

Speed limit reduced to 30kph on a section of State Highway 1 north of Gore.

A section of State Highway 1 has been reduced to 30kph because of the state of the road surface, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it will not be fixed permanently until next summer.

The 1km-long section of road is rutted, potholed and the seal is bleeding.

Waka Kotahi network manager for Southland Jacob Manson said the site was last resealed in 2016.

“The recent hot weather has softened the bitumen in the seal coats resulting in this section of road bleeding.

“Hot temperatures soften the road surface and can result in surfaces ‘bleeding’ bitumen and other damage.

“We have implemented the temporary speed limit to reduce the traffic damage while it is bleeding. Cooler temperatures will improve the stability of the surface.’’

He said further resealing was not an option for this site due to surfacing issues.

”We are programming maintenance to make the surface safe and hold the surface. The speed limit will be lifted once this work is completed.

“For this site, the bleeding is expected to have a permanent residual effect so it is likely the site will remain under a 70kph temporary speed limit to ensure the road is at a safe and appropriate speed until the permanent fix is completed.

“This is programmed for the 2023/24 construction season (October-March 2023/24) with a high priority for construction timing.”

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The speed limit has been reduced to 30kph in a bid to lessen damage to the road.

The site was unable to be resurfaced this summer.

“The Waka Kotahi highway resealing programme is tightly packed over spring and summer with sites requiring renewals and reseals/repairs.

“It is very hard to just add in an extra kilometre of highway given the cooling of the highway end of summer, which means reducing effectiveness of the resealing heading into autumn.

“As a result you are best to manage the site over winter and do it in the next summer sealing season.’’

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The speed limit has been reduced to 30km/hr on a section of State Highway 1 north of Gore.

Each site required traffic management and a team of organisation around it to ensure local people and freight users most affected were informed ahead of time and crews were lined up.

Sometimes there was specific machinery to be booked well in advance, line marking crews who followed up on each reseal site, and materials to be delivered at the right time,’’ he said.

A site north of this section of road was resealed in December for the second time in a year after the first job failed ‘’smoothness requirements”.

Waka Kotahi data shows 1700 vehicles used the road at Arthurton, just north of Pukerau, every day and 14% of those were trucks.