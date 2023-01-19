5-year-old killed in 'freak' accident was beloved student and junior rugby player

Paxton Leofo has been named by a family spokesperson as the five-year-old boy killed in on Monday.

The 5-year-old boy killed in Upper Hutt has been named as a beloved student of his school and a member of the junior rugby team.

Upper Hutt resident Paxton Leofo has been named by a family spokesperson as the boy killed in a “freak” accident involving a vehicle on Monday.

Paxton was described as a “vibrant young wee 5-year-old” by a spokesperson who said he had just started school at the end of last year.

In a Givealittle page set up by his primary school, Plateau School, the boy was called a “beloved student” who was an important part of the school community.

The semi-rural Upper Hutt community was close-knit and would be supporting the family during this difficult time. The fundraising would go towards covering the family’s bills and household expenses.

Paxton was a member of the Upper Hutt Junior Rams Rugby Football Club, who in a Facebook post said the 5-year-old had been an “adored” member of his Toby Crosby team.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Paxton died on Monday in an accident at a property in rural Upper Hutt. (File photo)

“His legacy will forever live on in their hearts, along with the hearts of those that had the pleasure of meeting him.”

In a separate post, Paxton, called Pacca, was said to be a “happy smiling young man with a twinkle in his eyes”, whose sense of adventure and fun made everyone smile.

“We all know that we cannot judge a biography by its length or the number of pages in it; we must judge it by the richness of its content – and if you saw the twinkle in his eye even for just a moment, you would know that in Paxton’s case the content was very rich indeed.”

The family spokesperson said the story of Paxton’s life was in the social media posts and replies, which showed how he had affected the people around him.

“It shows what sort of kid he was at five years old to have touched that many people.”

A service will be held for Paxton at the Rimutaka Baptist Church on Friday at 10:30 am, with Paxton’s whanau requesting attendees wear white clothing with colour rather than black.

Paxton would then be laid to rest at Akatarawa Cemetary.