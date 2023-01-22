Police follow 'good lines of inquiry' in tree poisoning case

Gary Templeton says Tuatapere residents are hosed off someone has poisoned dozens of trees in the town.

A plantation of pine trees deliberately poisoned on council land at Tuatapere will soon be felled, as police continue to investigate who committed the crime.

“The matter remains under investigation and we're following good lines of inquiry,” a police spokesperson said.

Tuatapere Te Wae Wae Community Board chairperson Anne Horrell said it was good the vandalism was being treated seriously by police.

A vandal drilled holes into the trunks of dozens of pine trees on the land in 2022 and injected them with poison, with the trees now dying.

Many townsfolk were upset by the poisoning of the trees in western Southland, planted by the Tuatapere Domain Board 20 years ago, but not everyone was concerned.

A Southland District Council spokesperson confirmed this week staff were organising the felling of the pine trees with a contractor, but no date had been set.

“They are dying and will present a health and safety risk to the public if they are not removed.”

It was the council’s intention to fell all the trees in the pine plantation, whether poisoned or not.

”We don’t know the exact number of dying trees, but it is a significant number within the plot,” the spokesperson said.

Once the trees were removed, the future use of the land would be discussed with the Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board.

Horrell said if any revenue came from the felled trees it would be spent on the land the trees had been standing on.

The community may be consulted for ideas on future uses of the land, she said.

A number of Macrocarpa trees at Tuatapere were also poisoned by vandals and are dying, not far from the plantation of dying pine trees. The owner of the land where the Macrocarpa trees stand could not be contacted on Friday.