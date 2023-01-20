Te Anau property first in Southland to hit $2m sale mark

Million dollar-plus house sales in Southland are on the rise.

The first $2m residential house sale has been made in Southland, a real estate company has confirmed.

The sale of the Te Anau property was finalised this month [January] and comes amid a rapid rise in the number of million-dollar-plus residential house sales in the region.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand [REINZ] said its records, between 1992 and the end of 2022 did not include the January sales figures, and before that it had no record of any $2m residential house sales in Southland.

Harcourts Invercargill manager Wayne Ellis confirmed a house in Te Anau sold for just over $2m in January.

The REINZ spokesperson said the highest sale of a Southland residential property in the past three calendar years was a Howden St, Te Anau property, which fetched $1.95m in early 2022.

The milestone $2m figure in recent days follows an escalation of million-dollar-plus sales in the region in the past three calendar years – from seven in 2020 to 18 in 2021 to 36 in 2022, according to the REINZ figures.

Ellis said building cost rises was one of the reasons for more million-dollar home sales in Southland, and people were upgrading to bigger homes for lifestyle reasons.

“Kiwis love their homes.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Lake Te Anau and Te Anau township, site of Southland’s first $2m house sale.

There was some “genuine cash” in Southland and the region’s homes were still cheaper than other parts of the country.

Also, outsiders were getting higher prices for their homes elsewhere and moving to Southland where they got more bang for their buck.

“The affordability is better.”

Ellis said there were “certainly” residential properties in Invercargill worth more than $2m, but they hadn’t yet been put on the market.

Bayleys Southland Real Estate agent Sean Bellew said he used to do “cartwheels and handstands” when selling a home for in excess of $1m, given how rare it was.

Now it was now the “new norm”.

“The market has a new benchmark, a million dollars isn’t impossible any more in Invercargill and Southland ... in 2022 it became natural behaviour to sell properties for beyond $1m.”

He believed the number of million-dollar homes sold in Southland would double again in 2023, to around 72.

Kathryn George/Stuff The Southland region’s median house sale price in the month of December 2022 was $432,600, according to REINZ – down from $455,000 in December 2021, a 4.9% drop [generic picture].

Despite the rapid rise in seven figure sales, they still made up a very small percentage of total house sales in Southland – just 0.9% in the month of December 2022, and 2.4% in November, REINZ said.

Median house prices escalated in Southland in 2021 [29% increase between September 2020 and September 2021], and dipped in 2022.

The Southland region’s median house sale price in the month of December 2022 was $432,600, according to REINZ – down from $455,000 in December 2021 [4.9% drop].

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said the 4.9% drop in Southland was considerably less than the nationwide drop of 12.2%, from $900,000 to $790,000.

The figures showed Southland was a place where people saw value, given houses were still relatively affordable, she said.

Nationwide, the total number of house sales in 2022 was about one-third fewer than the number of sales in 2021, largely due to the uncertainty around the economy, Baird said.

“There are less sales in Southland as well, but values are holding up a little more.”

Looking ahead, there were predictions of a recession and rises in unemployment and interest rates, things which traditionally affected the property market, Baird said.

Southland’s median sale price in December [$432,600] contrasted sharply to the region’s average asking price for the same month, which according to realestate.co.nz was $547,000.