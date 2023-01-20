Papakura residents had been warning about dangerous corner for months before fatal crash

A car ran into Bridget McMahon’s front fence last year, and she has been trying to get the speed reduced ever since.

Residents living near a dangerous bend say they had raised concerns about it before a family of seven was involved in a fatal crash with a truck this week.

Bridget McMahon said she had been living in fear she could be run down in her own front yard after a number of serious crashes on a corner just outside her house.

On Wednesday night, six people were injured and one person died when a car and a light truck collided on that corner on Porchester Rd, Papakura shortly before 11pm.

McMahon, who lives just next to the bend, said she knew in her gut it was going to be a fatal crash when she heard the bang.

“You could hear someone just howling, crying, my neighbour is asking if someone has blankets, I am hearing something about a baby … It was unsettling to see two people lying on the ground.”

She and other neighbours had already been complaining to Auckland Transport about how dangerous that corner was after four other serious crashes over just three months – including one where a car ran into McMahon’s fence.

"When it's dark, and it's wet ... how many times can you call the police? They have got to know by now that people fly around this corner,” she said.

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published in December 2019)

Another neighbour, Maiden Hutchinson, who pulled a child from the wreckage on Thursday night, said she suggested that there should be a speed camera at the corner, as cars went too fast there all the time.

In August 2022, Auckland Transport said Ingram St wouldn’t be getting “speed calming” measures to reduce unsafe speeds, but they would be recording the location in their database for future use.

Then in September, AT told McMahon the street would be included in the next round of speed reviews in the Auckland Speed Management Plan 2023-26.

A traffic engineer also reviewed her request for crash barriers near her property, but reported that they weren’t a suitable option for her street.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Four serious crashes have happened over a span of three months on the corner, residents said.

In October, she wrote again, this time detailing how there had been four serious crashes damaging property in just three months.

“I am living in fear that I could be harmed in my own front yard and do not want to see people harmed because they were on the footpath at the wrong moment,” McMahon wrote.

But AT’s response in November was that again, barriers weren't an option, but that Auckland Transport would install more signage in the area.

"We will however be installing some additional signage and pavement markings to improve awareness of the curve," a case manager told her, in an email seen by Stuff.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff New signage didn’t prevent a fatal crash on Wednesday night.

"We will also be recommending that the NZ Police undertake targeted enforcement on Ingram Street as part of our regular liaison meetings with them."

But McMahon said that wasn’t enough.

“It was just a matter of time before something was this serious, really.”

A spokesperson from Auckland Transport said they had been aware of the corner and in 2022 arranged for additional signage and road markings to make the curve easier to spot.

“The contractor is awaiting delivery of signage,” she said.

The spokesperson said Auckland Transport would be working to support police’s response to the incident.